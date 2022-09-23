Book-of-the-Month Club: “The Kindred Spirits Supper Club” by Amy E. Reichert

10/1–10/31. Stop by our Athens Branch to pick up their Book-of-the-Month selection, along with some questions and comments to get you thinking about the novel! Ongoing throughout the month. Call 715-257-7292 for more info. [MCPL Athens]

Marathon City Book Club: “Sharp Objects” by Gillian Flynn

Mon. 10/10, 5:45 p.m. Join fellow readers and our Marathon City Branch staff for a discussion of Gillian Flynn’s dark thriller! Call 715-443-2775 for more info. [MCPL Marathon City]

Edgar Book Club: “The Stranger in the Woods” by Michael Finkel

Tues. 10/11, 12:00 p.m. Join our Edgar Branch staff and other readers for a discussion of Michael Finkel’s 2017 nonfiction best-seller! For more info, call 715-352-3155. [MCPL Edgar]

Hatley Book Club: “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty

Tues. 10/11, 1:00 p.m. Visit our Hatley Branch for an engaging conversation about their book club pick of the month! For more info, call 715-446-3537. [MCPL Hatley]

Athens Book Club: “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman

Tues. 10/11, 2:00 p.m. Join our Athens Branch staff and other book lovers as they discuss this novel by Fredrik Backman! For more info, call 715-257-7292. [MCPL Athens]

Newbery Medal Book Club: “Jacob Have I Loved” by Katherine Paterson

Thurs. 10/13, 5:30 p.m. Spark a sense of wonder, imagination and fun by attending this book club where we read and discuss Newbery Medal winners over the decades. Call 715-359-6208 for more info. [MCPL Rothschild]

Mosinee Book Club: “The Other Mrs.” by Mary Kubica

Mon. 10/17, 2:00 p.m. Join us at our Mosinee Branch to discuss this thriller by author Mary Kubica! Call 715-693-2144 for more info. [MCPL Mosinee]

As The Page Turns Book Club: “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah

Mon. 10/17, 5:45 p.m. Join our Spencer Branch staff and other book lovers to discuss Kristin Hannah’s best-selling novel! The group also meets on 10/20. For more info, call 715-659-3996. [MCPL Spencer]

Stratford Book Club: “The Woman They Could Not Silence” by Kate Moore

Wed. 10/19, 1:00 p.m. Visit our Stratford Branch for a discussion of this book, detailing the unbelievably true story of Elizabeth Packard! For more info, call 715-687-4420. [MCPL Stratford]

Rothschild Book Club: “The Girl with the Louding Voice” by Abi Daré

Wed. 10/26, 11:00 a.m. Join our Rothschild Branch staff and fellow book lovers each month for a discussion of a variety of books – new and old, fiction and nonfiction! Call 715-359-6208 for more info. [MCPL Rothschild]