Wausau Pilot & Review

One month after a body was discovered in Rib Mountain, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has positively identified the man as a 74-year-old war veteran from out of the area.

Due to the condition of the body when it was found, DNA was used to confirm the man’s identity. An autopsy was conducted and showed no signs of trauma or foul play.

Police now say Robert E. Wenitschka died of natural causes. Sheriff’s officials say Wenitschka had no ties to the Wausau area and had not been in contact with his family since he returned from Vietnam, more than 40 years ago. A social media search led detectives to the man’s family members, who are in Illinois and Indiana.

“We send our condolences to Mr. Wenitschka’s family,” said Sarah Severson, Public Information Officer for the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. “We have many employees that are Veterans, and it was important to us to ensure Mr. Wenitschka be honored for his service to our country and receive a proper burial, while also providing some closure to his family.”