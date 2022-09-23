By Shereen Siewert

Portage County Sheriff’s officials say they believe they know the identity of the remains found this week in a corn field but will wait for DNA confirmation before any additional information is released.

A farm worker called in the discovery at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the town of Belmont. Police say they do not believe the public is at risk.

The death is being investigated as suspicious. Police have not said how the person died or how long he or she had been in the corn field before being found.

Assisting in the investigation is the Wisconsin Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, Almond Fire Department and the Portage County Medical Examiner’s Office. At this time, the investigation is showing this to be an isolated incident and the public is not at any risk.