WAUSAU –Switch up your body care routine this fall by using some soap in a sweater! Never heard of it? Then pick up a free kit from the Marathon County Public Library (MCPL) this October and make some! Kits will be available at all nine MCPL locations from October 1 through October 31.

Using wool roving, yarn and hot water, patrons can transform a bar of soap into a gorgeous exfoliating skin treatment. After your soap is all used up, you’ll still have little wool scrubby to use in place of a washcloth. Wool is an excellent exfoliator and is naturally resistant to microbe growth, so it’s the perfect material to use in the bath or shower!



These kits are designed for use by adults. Kits are free and available while supplies last. Limit one kit per person. For more information, call 715-261-7230 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/11187.