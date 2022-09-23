Carolyn R. Neumann

Carolyn Ruth Neumann, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at Our House Assisted Living on September 8, 2022. She was 73 years old.

Carolyn was born May 5, 1949, in Merrill, WI to parents Walter and Ruth (Lambrecht) Neumann. For the past 30 years, Carolyn has lived at Our House Assisted Living. She could usually be found in the common area putting together a puzzle and would greet everyone with a smile. She enjoyed all the activities and entertainment, especially the music and playing BINGO. She also enjoyed word search puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Ruth Neumann. She is survived by many cousins and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, September 28, at Merrill Memorial Park.

We wish to thank the staff at Our House for their compassion and care for Carolyn over the years.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Richard D. Skrukrud

Richard D. Skrukrud, 89, passed peacefully at his home on September 4, 2022, in Wausau.

He was born November 30, 1932, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, son of the late Odean M. and Florence (Fieldhammer) Skrukrud. On August 18, 1973, Richard married the love of his life, Carol (Zimmermann) Rowe, at Zion Lutheran Church in Wausau. She preceded him in death in 1987.

Richard graduated from Whitefish Bay High School in 1950 and attended the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. He was employed as a claim adjuster for Mutual Service Insurance Company for the extent of his career.

In 1950, Richard enlisted into the Wisconsin Army National Guard, becoming a member of the 32nd Infantry Division. He was awarded numerous honors and commendations, retiring from the Wisconsin Army National Guard Detachment 1 Troop Command as master sergeant after 42 years of service.

Richard was self-taught in photography and woodworking, as well as in music. He combined his interest in the American Civil War with his musical talent with the trumpet, coronet, and flugelhorn as a member of the First Brigade Marching Band in Watertown, Wisconsin. He was a member of the St. Petersburg Community Band in Florida as well. During the holidays, Richard played Christmas songs on his trumpet as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army at shopping malls in the area.

Richard also had a love of boating, most recently with his pontoon boat on the Wisconsin and Rib rivers, where family was always invited. For many years, though, his ultimate get-away was life on the Mississippi River. Family spent summer adventures with him aboard his houseboat, living a Huckleberry Finn life for a week at a time. Most memorable was the occasional warm, quiet evening lit only by stars and fireflies, with the soft, clear tones of “Moon River” being played by Uncle Dick on one of his favorite horns, to the gentle rocking of the river’s waves.

Richard is survived by one stepson, Michael Rowe; one step grandchild Anthony Rowe; two brothers-in-law, Robert (Barbara) Zimmermann and Paul (Margaret) Zimmermann; one sister-in-law, Ruth Ann O’Neil; nine nieces and nephews, Matthew (Jaime) Zimmermann, Sara Zimmermann, Jeremy (Renee) Zimmermann, and Erin Zimmermann, Amy Thomson, Jennifer (Michael) Laury, and Christopher Zimmermann, Troy (Melissa) Juedes, and Jeff Juedes; one cousin, Delmarie (Fieldhammer) True; many grand nieces and nephews, and friends – both in Wisconsin and in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Besides his wife Carol and parents, Dick was preceded in death by one nephew, Craig (Jodi) Juedes, and many other relatives and friends.

Services for Richard will be held at 4:00 P.M. Thursday, September 29 at Helke Funeral Home with visitation from 2:00 P.M. until the time of services. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

The family would like to thank the physicians and staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital and Aspirus Plover Hospital, the physician, nurses, and staff at Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, and the staff at Inner Peace Home Care Services for their wonderful care and support of Richard, and of us.

Betty J. Lang

Betty J. Lang, 92, Wausau, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Hospice House.

She was born February 6, 1930, daughter of the late Walter H. and Flora (Steckling) Beilke. In July 1950, she married Melvin R. Lang at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death in 2012.

Betty met her husband-to-be while working in an ice cream shop on Grand Avenue. After employment at Franklin Savings and Loan, she was a homemaker and later baked for the former Wausau Catering for over 11 years. Betty held several board positions, ran church fish fries, and sang in the choir for many years at St. Mary’s Church. Walking, bicycling, bowling, gardening, and traveling to visit her children in foreign and domestic locations were among her favorite activities. In addition to growing much of what went on the family dining table, Betty harvested and sold thousands of quarts of raspberries over the years.

Betty had a lifelong love of music, including playing guitar, accordion, and trumpet, and entertained residents of Our House with her extensive piano repertoire. She visited elderly friends and assisted them with transportation and practical advice. She also volunteered at North Central Technical Institute teaching basic math and English skills. Betty was a staunch supporter of Newman basketball, an enthusiastic Milwaukee Braves (Brewers), Green Bay Packers, and more recently, Milwaukee Bucks fan.

Survivors include four children, Daniel (Karla) Lang, Elgin, IL, Susan (Roger) Butler, Centreville, VA, Barbara Healy, Reston, VA, Robert Lang, Ashburn, VA, eight grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Christopher Healy, a daughter-in-law, Ruth Lang, and siblings, William and Raymond Beilke, and Jean Przlicke.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 3, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church, Wausau, with a lunch to follow. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Monday, October 3, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Newman Catholic Schools, Wausau, or Church of the Resurrection, Wausau.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Ruth M. Watling

Ruth Mary Watling passed from this life September 9, 2022 at Renaissance Assisted Living Facility in Weston, Wisconsin. Ruth was born on March 25, 1928 to Ruth and Clifford McDermott in Portage, Wisconsin.

Ruth graduated from Portage High School in 1946. Following graduation, Ruth was employed by attorney Miss Dorothy Walker as an office manager in Portage, WI.

Ruth married the love of her life, Russell Watling (deceased), on January 27, 1951. Ruth spent many wonderful years caring for her daughters before taking a library position for D.C. Everest Senior High School. Ruth was soon promoted to Attendance Secretary where she maintained attendance records and also provided many students with an opportunity to assist her over the years until her retirement in 1990. Ruth found working with students extremely rewarding.

Ruth is survived by her four daughters and their spouses, Joan (Paul Rahn), Kathleen (Kenneth Teclaw), Mary (Gregg Meschler) and Nancy (Michael McHugh), grandchildren Russell and Kelly (spouse Omot Akway) Meschler, Mary (spouse Tony Ciano) and David (spouse Kendra) Teclaw, and Ian (spouse Carly) Clare, bonus grandchildren Pat (spouse Hannah), Kathleen (spouse Nick Everett) and Theresa McHugh, and great-grandchildren Ruthy and Miriam Ciano, Emilie Teclaw-Birkholz, Llewyn and Mael Akway, PJ McHugh and soon to be Cora Clare.

Ruth’s interests included reading voraciously, quilting and handwork of many kinds.

Visitation will be at Saint Mark Catholic Church in Rothschild, WI at 9:30 a.m. with Holy Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Portage, WI.

The family extends their deepest thanks and appreciation for the staff of Renaissance Assisted Living Facility, Saint Croix Hospice, Rev. Allan Slowiak and the Sick and Homebound Ministry of Saint Mark Catholic Church for their compassionate care for Ruth as she completed her journey in this life.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Roger L. Ellis

Born to eternal life sometime after 1976, Roger Lee Ellis has been and always will be deeply missed. The eldest son of Elaine (Frasch) and Floyd Rogers Ellis, Roger was born October 29, 1954 in Wisconsin Rapids where he grew up with his younger siblings, Frederick and Cynthia.

He attended St. Vincent de Paul School and Lincoln High School. He took a keen interest in electronics and assembled a radio when he was in third grade. He could always be depended upon to fix anything around the house. He was creative and a hard worker. He put up speakers on the roof at Christmas time so the neighbors could hear carols as they shoveled their driveways.

He loved music and played the guitar and drums. He loved animals and had several pets over the years: Brownie, Bootsy, Nosy and Coco. He loved to go out to his cousins’ farm and ride horses. Nature nourished him.

Survived by brother Frederick of Onalaska, sister Cynthia (Patrick Keyser) of Wauwatosa, nephew David and nieces Christina and Megan. Further survived by his godfather Frederick Wilkens of Illinois, his aunt Margie Barlow of Stevens Point and many cousins. Preceded in death by many aunts and uncles, godmother Leona Frasch, parents Floyd and Elaine Ellis and his niece, Elizabeth Grace Keyser.

There will be a visitation from 10:00 -11:30 AM, followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11:30 at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, September 24th. Burial immediately following at Restlawn Cemetery.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Jerome C. Pflieger

Jerome C. Pflieger, 87 of Hatley, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Homme Home of Wittenberg under the care of Interim Hospice.

Jerry was born on February 9, 1935, in Wausau, the son of Lawrence and Marion (Durand) Pflieger.

Jerry was a United States Navy Veteran serving from 1953-1955.

On August 30, 1958, Jerry was united in marriage to Betty Weisenberger. The couple lived a Christ centered life and were very active in the church community, as wisdom keepers, problem solvers and very compassionate and caring people.

Jerry got his bachelor’s degree in Paper Science and worked as a Technical Director and Production Manager in the paper industry. He was a gentle, humble, loyal, caring, and kindhearted person. Jerry had appreciation for everything, big or little. He was an inspiration to our family. Jerry enjoyed carpentry, being outdoors, fishing, and making maple syrup and wine. He was an avid Packer fan and loved Labrador Retrievers.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty; five daughters, Sue Freeman, Jean (Tom Schmidt) Pflieger, Bene LaFleche, Laurie (Russ) Grefe and Deb (Mark) Renard; three sons, Mike (Dale) Pflieger, Matt (Missy) Pflieger and Marty (Christina) Pflieger; 25 grandchildren, Joshua, Jacqueline, Jeremiah, Megan, Andy, Nick, Liz, Jessica, Katherine, Shelby, Casey, Lucas, Adrianna, Nathan, Ashley, Tiffany, Christian, Ryan, Morgan, Kylie, Travis, Mykayla, Devon, Brianna and Devon; eight great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Xander, Ivarr, Lila, Kaylie, Blakely, Maizy and Davina; siblings, Richard (Eunice) Pflieger, John (Mary) Pflieger, Eugene (Mary) Pflieger, Mark (Mary) Pflieger, David (Toni) Pflieger, Mary Davis and Kathleen (Howard) Mathis; sisters-in-law, Ella and Janice Pflieger and many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Patrick (Carol), Thomas, Lawrence, and Joseph at birth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at St. Florian Catholic Church in Hatley. Rev. Gregory Bohren will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Our family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to all those who loved and cared for our dad. It means more to us than words could ever say.

Betty and the family ask that this be a celebration of life and request nobody wear black and in lieu of flowers, they ask that a donation be made in Jerry’s name to Feeding America or Christian Appalachian Project.

Rejoice with us, for dad was faithful and happy and is now home with Christ, the Angels, and Saints.

“Dad was mom’s north star, and she hung the moon for him.”

Gerald P. Steckling

Gerald P. Steckling died on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He had battled a long term with Kidney disease.

Gerald was born April 27,1949 to Raymond and MaryAnn Steckling. He attended Wausau High School and graduated in 1967.

He is survived by his brother David Steckling and Donald Steckling (Cheryl). Also, survived by his nieces Tammy Staszak (Jason), Donna Steckling & Becky Pate (Trenton) Also, survived by Great nieces and nephews. Michael Steckling (Amanda & their son Oliver), Chris Woller Jr., Sabrina Woller (Christopher & their daughter Everlee), Casey Staszak, Tiffany Wheeler (Cody) & Jeffery Staszak (Kendall) & Devin Burris

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Helke Funeral Home,302 Spruce Street Wausau, WI. The Rev. Timothy Smith will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service on Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

Our heartfelt thanks go out to the Doctors and staff at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Shirley L. Ede

Shirley L. Ede, 80, left this Earth on September 19, 2022 after suffering from cancer disease.

As per Shirley’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.