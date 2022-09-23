Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Marshfield volleyball team remains undefeated in the Wisconsin Valley Conference after sweeping Wausau West 3-0 on Thursday at West High School.

The Tigers won 25-9, 25-15, 25-16, to run their record to 6-0 in the WVC. Marshfield has not lost a single set in those six matches. West falls to 1-5.

West honored longtime coach Cathy Newton by naming the court “Cathy Newton Court” in a pre-match ceremony. Many of Coach Newton’s former assistants and players were on hand for this recognition of 36 years at the helm of Wausau West volleyball.

Alli Schauls had 11 kills, Claire Calmes had 13 digs and Isabelle Gullickson had eight assists to lead Wausau West.

Abby Ongna had 13 kills and seven digs, Caitlyn Pernsteiner had 11 kills, Ryle Corteen chipped in seven kills, setter Reinya Balderson had 32 assists, and Elise Uphoff had a team-best nine digs for Marshfield (20-2 overall).