September 1-December 31

Tween Writing Group (All Locations)

From Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, young writers between the ages of 8-14 can hone their writing skills by participating in an online tween writing group organized by the Marathon County Public Library! Each month, a new writing prompt will be posted in the group, giving participants new material to think and write about. Registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3BjghYE. For more info, call 715-261-7220.





October 1-31

Grab & Go Craft for Kids: Geometric Paper Sculptures (All Locations)

From Oct. 1-31, the Marathon County Public Library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations! Each kit will contain supplies for making geometric, 3D paper sculptures! Kits are free and available while supplies last and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Grab & Go Craft for Kids: Fuzzy Fall Finger Puppets (MCPL Rothschild Branch)

Kids and tweens can visit the Marathon County Public Library’s Rothschild Branch (211 Grand Ave., Rothschild) between Oct. 1-31 to pick up supplies for making spooky finger puppets – a ghost, bat or spider. Free, while supplies last. For more info, call 715-359-6208.





October 11 Pokémon Club (MCPL Wausau)

Are you an upper-elementary or middle school-aged kid that loves Pokémon? Then attend the monthly Pokémon Club on Oct. 11 from 4-5 p.m. at the Marathon County Public Library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The library offers different Pokémon activities each month, and you can play the card game with other kids, too! Free. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.