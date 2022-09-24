Wausau Pilot & Review

TOMAHAWK – The Wausau Newman Catholic volleyball team went 2-1 at a quadrangular meet at Tomahawk on Thursday.

Newman Catholic lost to Tomahawk 25-20, 18-25, 15-11, and defeated Antigo 22-25, 25-22, 15-11, and Prentice 25-22, 21-25, 15-11.

Lily Shields had 22 kills in the three matches, and had 14 assists in the loss to Tomahawk and 10 assists and 15 digs against Antigo. Paige Guld contributed 13 assists in the win over Prentice, and Annika Svennes had 18 digs against Tomahawk and 10 kills against Prentice.

Newman Catholic will host first-place Edgar in a Marawood Conference South Division matchup Tuesday at 7 p.m.