Wausau Pilot & Review

One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported at about 9:14 p.m. on the south side of County Hwy. C, west of County Road S in the town of Green Valley. That segment of roadway is unlit, police noted.

Preliminary reports say the driver was traveling eastbound when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the embankment of a driveway, then rolled. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered the driver dead. No other passengers were inside the vehicle, officials said.

Assisting the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was the Stratford Police Department, Stratford Fire Department, Green Valley First Responders, and the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials are investigating the crash. The name of the victim has not been released.