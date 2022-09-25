Wausau Pilot & Review

FOND DU LAC – The D.C. Everest boys soccer team ran its winning streak to 12 with a 2-0 shutout of Fond du Lac on Saturday at Fond du Lac High School.

Hezekiah Mletzko scored off an assist from Colin Belton in the 21st minute and Cheryee Lor added a goal three minutes before halftime to give the Evergreens a 2-0 advantage.

The score held as Jacob Lorge (4) and Manning Ackley (7) combined for 11 saves in goal to share the shutout victory for the Evergreens (14-1).

Riley Plummer saved five shots in goal for Fond du Lac (0-8-4).

D.C. Everest returns to action Tuesday with a Wisconsin Valley Conference match at Merrill.