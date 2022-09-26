Ashley A. Lindquist

Ashley A. Lindquist, young age of 33, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Mosinee, Wisconsin.

Ashley was born on October 22, 1988, in Berwyn, Illinois to Clifford and April (Haymes) Lindquist. She is a loving mother of two children. She is also a caring and gentle daughter, sister, and friend. She enjoyed being outdoors and looked forward to gatherings with friends and family. She has worked at Mullins Cheese as an Assistant manager for about 12 years.

Ashley is survived by her children Izabella and Tyler, her parents, her siblings, Amber (Ryan), Chris,Timothy, Nick (Dez), and 10 nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her uncle Tom, aunt Marie, and her grandparents.

A visitation will take place on Thursday, September 29, 2022, starting at 11:00 am until 4:00 pm at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave condolences and share memories, visit www.brainardfuneral.com

Evelyn “Joyce” Engler

Evelyn “Joyce” Englert, 95, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2022, at The Garden Apartments in Wausau. She is reunited with the love of her life of seventy-one years, Leonard (Bud) Englert, in heaven.

Evelyn was born on February 22,1927, to Charles and Anna La Vick. She was delivered by her maternal grandmother at her parents’ home on Fairmount Street in Wausau.

Mom attended Saint Mary’s Catholic School, Horace Mann and Wausau Senior High School. After high school, she worked as a secretary and bookkeeper until her marriage to Bud, on June 17, 1950, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

When Bud was called back to active duty with the Marine Corps during the Korean War, Joyce lived with her parents. She gave birth to their first child, Lenny, in August 1951. Upon Bud’s return, the family grew with the arrival of Anne, John, and Tom.

Mom and Dad purchased a home across the street from her parents, on Fairmount Street, and lived there for seventy years. At one of Mom’s class reunions, she was voted, “The person that never got very far in life” because she lived on the same street her entire life.

Mom was always active. One of her favorite phrases was, “I’m not a sitter.” She enjoyed being outdoors and took great pride in her home. She loved working in her yard, planting flowers, cross country skiing, walking, bowling, and swam regularly at the YMCA. Her favorite color was yellow. It dominated her wardrobe, her flower gardens and even the color of the house we lived in. Yellow made her happy.

Over the years, Mom traveled with The Trekkers Women’s Bus Group throughout the U.S. She also made twelve trips to Europe with Dad.

She was a loving mother who always put her family first! Our home was filled with love, laughter, warm meals, clean sun-dried sheets fresh from the wash-line and cookies for after school treats, Saturday night baths, popcorn and watching Gunsmoke on TV together were treasured parts of our family traditions. Mom’s lemon meringue and apple pies were always a favorite. She loved trying new recipes often torn out of newspapers and magazines.

Mom and Dad were life-long members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wausau and the Church of the Resurrection. Our family worshiped God in our home and attended church services as a family together.

Joyce is survived by her four children, Len Englert, (Mary) Wisconsin Rapids, Anne Jones (Tom), Wausau, John Englert (Lisa), Missoula Mt, and Tom Englert (Pam), Schofield. In addition are her beloved grandchildren, Katie Jones, Ben Jones (Emily), Christina Laduron (Chris), Jenny Englert, Ryan Englert, and Bailey Roslawski and her great grandchildren, Caleb Fallon, Layla and Evan Laduron, Evan Jones.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Leonard (Bud) Englert, her parents Charles La Vick and Anna-Opperman La Vick, her brothers Kermit and Myron La Vick, and her in-laws Leonard and Elsie Englert.

We were so blessed to have had such a wonderful mother to guide us through life. Until we meet again, Mom, love you forever and always.

A funeral Mass to celebrate Joyce’s life will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. located at The Church of the Resurrection at 621 N. 2nd St. in Wausau. Father Eric Mashak will preside. The family will greet friends before the service from 9:00-10:15 A.M. Burial will take place in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery located at 1915 Grand Ave. in Wausau.

Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Maria M. Vang

Maria M. Vang, age 35, passed away on September 17, 2022, at her residence in Wausau, Wisconsin. Maria was seven months pregnant with her son Adam who also died.

Maria was born on August 19, 1987, in Cresent City, California to Toua Vang and Houa Thao. As a little girl she grew up in Fillmore, Utah and moved to Clinton, Utah until 2006. They moved to Syracuse, Utah until moving to Wisconsin with her mother in 2009. She was a high school graduate and worked at Walmart as a pharmacy technician and was an optical technician at the time of her death.

Maria loved collecting Hello Kitty, taking car rides, and visiting different places. She was a kind, joyful, and polite woman. Maria had a welcoming smile and open heart. She was genuine and a hero to her family, being a bridge of communication for her mother and others. She was a mother figure to Gina and a long-time best friend to Panyia Yang.

Maria is survived by her father: Toua Vang of California, mother: Houa Fernandez of Wausau, fiancé: Kurt Hahn of Wausau, daughter: Melanie Hahn of Wausau, step-father: David Keturi of Wausau, step-mother: Yeng Lee of California, siblings: Davis, Eric, and Gina Vang and Selena Caballero all of Utah, maternal grandmother: May Xiong of Minnesota and mother-in-law: Yong Hahn of California. She is preceded in death by her son, Adam, and maternal grandfather: Goua Lue Thao

Services for Maria and Adam will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 29 at the Helke Funeral Home, Wausau with Pastor Robin Wilde officiating, family and friends will speak from 10:00 A.M. until time of services at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 28 and from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family for her daughter Melanie.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jeffery D. Zilisch

Jeffery “Jeff” D. Zilisch, 80, Ringle passed away at home with his wife of 57 years by his side, under the care of Compassus Hospice.

He was born on August 27, 1942, in Wausau, the son of the late David and Phyllis (Meilahn) Zilisch. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau. He went to Zion Lutheran School through 8th grade and then graduated in 1960 from D.C. Everest High School. After graduation, he worked at Zimpro, Rothschild, and then in the fall, he went into the United States Air Force with his best friend, Mel Fust. After honorably serving his County for four years he returned home and started his career at Wausau Papers. He married Judy Berard on August 7, 1965, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wausau.

Jeff raised beef cattle on the farm and weekends were spent fishing at the cabin on Big Bearskin Lake with family. He retired from Wausau Papers in 1998 as the Superintendent of Purchasing and Yard Operations. In retirement, he was known as the “Antler King” creating hundreds of antler creations in his shop with his dog, Tuffy. Jeff enjoyed deer hunting, trapping, fishing, playing horseshoes, making maple syrup in the spring, and making honey from his bees. Jeff passed on his hobbies to his children and grandchildren which brought him great joy over the years. Jeff enjoyed every visit with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; son, Joey (fiancé Becky Zenkovich) Zilisch, Ringle, son, Jarrod (Lisa) Zilisch, Ringle, and daughter, Jamie (Mark) Jaeger, Wausau; grandchildren, Anna (18), and Abrielle (15) Zilisch, Carissa Schumacher and Jeremy (21) and Ryan (17) Jaeger. Sister’s in-law and brother-in-law Linda (Berard) and John Gesicki, Bonnie (Berard) and Bruce Beyersdorff and Jon (Kathy) Berard.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Annabelle Berard, sister-in-law- and brother-in-law Virgene and Peter Kramer.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau. Rev. Theodore Gulhaugen will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, and again on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 N 6th St., Wausau.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to TLC Home Care and Compassus Hospice for their kind, compassionate care of Jeff.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Kathleen A. Schauer

Kathleen “Katie” Ann Schauer, age 73, passed away peacefully on September 21st, 2022 at Railway Group Home, Tomahawk, Wisconsin.

Katie was born April 28, 1949 in Wausau, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Albert and Beatrice (Velcheck) Schauer. She lived at home until she was admitted to Northern Wisconsin Colony, Chippewa Falls, in 1955. She was transferred to Horizons Unlimited in Rhinelander in 1971, then moved into Railway Group Home in 2005, where she resided until her death.

Katie enjoyed visits from her family, especially the snacks and gifts. She loved watching birds and squirrels at the feeders outside her window, listening to music, watching TV and going for assisted walks with her caregivers and brothers.

She is survived by her three brothers: Richard (Kathryn) Wausau; Robert (Nancy); and John, Wausau.

Her family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the many dedicated caregivers that worked with Katie during her lifetime and provided wonderful and compassionate assistance to keep her healthy, cheerful and comfortable. Special thanks to the staff at Railway and Lori Lemke.

A private family prayer service will be held September 28th and burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park. Peterson Kraemer Funeral Home is assisting. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Gerald G. Clauson

Gerald ‘Jerry’ G. Clauson, 73 of the town of Morris, Shawano County, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home after a brief illness.

Jerry was born on May 6, 1949, in Clintonville, the son of Arnold and Alice (Johnson) Clauson. Jerry was a US Marine Veteran serving during the Vietnam War.

On March 3, 1973, Jerry married the love of his life, Karen Delzer, in Caroline. She preceded him in death on June 14, 2013.

Jerry is survived by his siblings, Ronnie (Bev) Clauson of Marshall, Dennis (Emmie) Clauson of Elderon, Patty Clapps of Ogdensburg, Kenny (Linda) Clauson of Loyal, Dawn Suehring of Tigerton, Lori Clauson of Iola, and Sue (special friend Jerry) Clauson of Tigerton; sisters and brothers-in-law, Collene Clauson of Clintonville, Betty (Ken Ledman) Bauman of Fond du Lac, Lois (Greg) Alfheim of Wittenberg and Carleen (Roger) Eckardt of Tigerton; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Karen; parents, Arnold Clauson and Alice Johnson Clauson Kauffman Lundt; sister, Dorothy; brother, Michael Clauson; sister and brothers-in-law, Viann (Roger Klitzka) Delzer, Kenny Clapps, Dale Suehring and Wilbert ‘Bud’ Delzer.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Rev. Clifford Kessen will officiate. Burial will be held in the Town of Morris Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.