WESTON – Carter Christy returned a fumble 46 yards for a score to bust open a tie game and help lift Wisconsin Rapids to a 28-21 win over D.C. Everest in a Valley Football Association contest Friday night at Stiehm Stadium.

Wisconsin Rapids led 14-7 at halftime before quarterback Jack Bobinski scored on his second 1-yard touchdown run of the game for D.C. Everest to tie the game early in the third quarter.

Christy’s touchdown put Wisconsin Rapids in front and Leo Brostowitz added his second score of the game, from 21 yards out, in the fourth to extend the Raiders lead.

D.C. Everest scored late on a 52-yard pass from Bobinski to Preston Miller, but it wasn’t enough as it falls to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the VFA. Wisconsin Rapids is now 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

Bobinski finished with 197 passing yards, 102 to Miller.

D.C. Everest travels to Hortonville for a VFA game Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m.

Raiders 28, Evergreens 21

Wisconsin Rapids 0 14 7 7 – 28

D.C. Everest 0 7 7 7 – 21

Second Quarter

DC – Jack Bobinski 1 run (Golbach kick).

WR – Evan Mathews 38 pass from Teal Lucas (Ashton Fischer kick).

WR – Leo Brostowitz 1 run (Fischer kick).

Third Quarter

DC – Bobinski 1 run (Golbach kick).

WR – Carter Christy 46 fumble return (Fischer kick).

Fourth Quarter

WR – Brostowitz 21 run (Fischer kick).

DC – Preston Miller 52 pass from Bobinski (Golbach kick).

Individual Statistics

Rushing: WR, Leo Brostowitz 23-92, Teal Lucas 11-78, Huber 3-31, Bubolz 6-26, Seager 1-minus 1. DC, Blake Bangtson 9-38, Cayden Bangtson 7-18, Jack Bobinski 11-minus 15.

Passing: WR, Lucas 4-7-72-0. DC, Bobinski 11-18-197-0, Cohen Priebe 1-1-7-0.

Receiving: WR, Evan Mathews 2-64, Bubolz 2-8. DC, Flynn Huffman 4-51, Preston Miller 3-102, Pierson MacDonald 3-10, C. Bangtson 2-41, Jayden Zoesch 1-7.

Records: Wisconsin Rapids 4-2, 3-1 Valley Football Association; D.C. Everest 3-3, 2-2 Valley Football Association.