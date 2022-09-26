Wausau Pilot & Review

Dear editor,

I’m sharing with you an open letter to the public and to the members of the Wausau City Council.

I’m sure most of you ran for office to address issues that would move all of Wausau forward. This week, you face two decisions that will challenge these aspirations.

If you respect and act on what the public has asked of you, especially those most impacted by an issue, you will uphold the will of the Thomas Street residents and demand remediation of the toxic Cleveland Avenue site to the level of residential, not industrial use. This situation presents a prime example of environmental justice in action, a principle the Council committed to last year. Challenging the will of the people shows condescension at the least, contempt and discrimination, at worst.

If you believe in an equitable and financially sound approach to spending our hard earned taxpayer money on development projects, you will champion the strategy that when the bottom is lifted, everyone rises.

When presented with no verifiable evidence that previous investment of tens of millions of dollars in high end developments have benefited all of Wausau you must reject the false narrative of trickle down economics.

When presented with little input from those representing almost half of our population, struggling to make ends meet on a daily basis, you cannot agree to take away money that could be used to address massive unmet basic needs, particularly if you look at the eyesore of what the Mall has become. It is a monument to the City’s financial mismanagement and currying of business interests.

Why would you agree to commit so much more to high end development than to affordable housing for the 550 waiting for subsidized housing, the 180 seeking shelter from the winter and those facing 4 years until they can move into a one bedroom? Make the business community seek financial backing directly from people who desire their development. The extravagance of their recent Gala and show of force tonight, prove that they have the resources and organization to be successful at this.

How will Wausau move forward when half our residents are once again left behind? How will your altruistic aspirations be realized?

Shouldn’t progress for all be directed by principles of equity, environmental stewardship,robust public participation, and sound financial management of our precious and limited resources?

Voting “no” on these two items will be the first steps toward such a progress for all.

Thank you for your consideration,

Bruce Grau | Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign