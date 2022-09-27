By Shereen Siewert

A 31-year-old Wausau man accused of firing an illegally-owned firearm at a couple on the city’s northeast side was convicted this week on two felony charges, court records show.

The shooting, which happened in November 2020, was reported in the 2500 block of North Sixth Street in Wausau. Officers responded to 911 caller who reported that a man she didn’t recognize fired at her and her boyfriend after chasing the couple from a convenience store.

The woman told police the suspect threatened to stab her boyfriend before firing his weapon and fleeing in a black SUV.

Police later identified the suspect as Zachary Guy-Neumann. He was arrested at a downtown Wausau apartment complex. Charges of recklessly endangering safety were filed Nov. 6, 2020 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

In a separate case filed the same day, Guy-Neumann was also charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, criminal trespassing and other related charges.

During a hearing Monday, Guy-Neumann was convicted of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, part of a plea deal that called for the Court to dismiss all other charges in the two cases. Circuit Judge Greg Strasser sentenced Guy-Neumann to three years initial confinement in prison followed by three years of extended supervision.

Guy-Neumann was granted 168 days credit for time served while awaiting trial.