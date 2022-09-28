Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail has a bittersweet name, but is delightfully refreshing. The Goodbye Summer Martini will ease the pain we in central Wisconsin feel as the warmth of the season fades away. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!

Cocktail of the Week: Goodbye Summer Martini

1 oz Lemoncello

1 oz Vodka

Splash grand Marnier

3 oz Orange juice

Orange slice, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the liquids into a shaker, the pour into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with an orange slice, then serve and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.