By Shereen Siewert

A multi-million dollar downtown development project was given the green light by Wausau City Council members Tuesday after a marathon meeting that drew largely positive commentary from the public.

The Foundry on 3rd will cost an estimated $44 to $48 million to build and relies on $10.8 million in public assistance, which includes $6 million in principal. The assessed value of the development, when complete, is projected at about $25 million. City Council members approved the development agreement following a lengthy discussion.

The developer agreement also calls for T. Wall to release “all claims by Developer’s affiliate, District at Riverlife, LLC (formerly Main Street Wausau, LLC) in form and substance acceptable to the City.” T. Wall had threatened a lawsuit over the failed Riverlife project. In an email to Wausau Pilot & Review, Terrance Wall said a legal ‘notice of injury’ sent to the city in July pertained to the Riverlife development, a $24.9 million deal that fell apart in March after nearly a year of negotiations. That notice was later withdrawn.

Mayor Katie Rosenberg acknowledged the “rocky start” with T. Wall, but said city officials worked together to craft an agreement that will not result in legal action against the city.

“There will not be lawsuits against the city while we are in this relationship,” she said.

The Foundry on 3rd includes 154 market-rate apartments with rents ranging from $800 for the smallest studio unit, at 355 square feet, to $2,879 per month for a three-bedroom unit. According to city documents, the total development costs total $312,095 per unit. Representatives from Ehlers, consultants hired by the city to determine gap financing needs for the project, said the amounts are in line with other market-rate apartments built in the area within the past two years.

Keith Dahl, municipal advisor for Ehlers, told Wausau Pilot & Review this week that ensuring the developer’s cost estimates are on target is a process that involves comparing the developer’s budget against general industry standards. Among projects in Minnesota and Wisconsin that have requested public assistance, total development costs for similar project have generally ranged between $270,000 and $350,000 per unit to construct, he said. The proposed Foundry on 3rd project has a total development costs of approximately $312,000 per unit.

“However, this doesn’t account for the commercial space within the proposed development so if you deduct the cost to construct the commercial space, the residential total development cost is approximately $280,000 per unit,” Dahl said.

City Assessor Rick Rubow told Wausau Pilot & Review that his department does not negotiate future assessments for projects ahead of their completion, but rather determines a potential assessment based on three approaches.

“Assessments are established based on the sales comparison approach, cost approach and income approach to value and all three approaches to value will generate a different valuation,” he said.

Most speakers during public comment Tuesday pointed to the need for a vibrant downtown to ensure the city moves forward. Dist. 7 Alder Lisa Rasmussen said most people want that forward movement.

Criticism over the project has centered on two elements, one being the price point of the apartments being built, as concerns mount over affordable housing options in the area. But city officials say there is a demonstrated lack of housing at all levels, an issue communities are facing nationwide.

The other point of contention has been the amount of public participation in the project, which has already cost taxpayers millions of dollars at a site that formerly housed Wausau Center mall. The property is now privately owned.

The Wausau City Council in October 2019 approved a proposal by Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc. to purchase the mall with $1.6 million in taxpayer-funded incentives that included a $1 million forgivable loan and transfer of city-owned assets to the LLC for $1. Those assets include the former Sears building, which the city purchased in 2017 for roughly $650,000.

The funding request grew significantly after WOZ made the decision to close the mall on Jan. 31, 2021 and submitted a request for demolition and street construction. Those incentives pushed the city’s expected participation in the project to more than $6.3 million.

Dist. 5 Alder Gary Gisselman said he is uncomfortable with high end projects that do not appear to benefit most Wausau residents. Dist. 4 Alder Doug Diny proposed that Opportunity Zone credits be shared with the city, but for reasons that are not clear, that question was not asked of WOZ, the entity that purchased the property under the federal program. Nick Patterson, of T. Wall, stood at the podium and said that such credits would not be used by his company.

Mayor Rosenberg also acknowledged that more money will be required for following phases of the former mall redevelopment but said council members can decide what they want to do about each project opportunity as it arises.

The motion to approve the development agreement passed by a vote of 6-3. Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian, Dist. 10 Alder Lou Larson and Dist. 5 Alder Gisselman voted against.