By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. Mukwonago (7) 6-0 88 1 2. Kimberly (1) 6-0 77 2 3. Waunakee (1) 6-0 69 4 4. Bay Port – 6-0 68 3 5. Neenah – 6-0 55 6 6. Onalaska – 6-0 36 8 7. Muskego – 5-1 35 7 (tie) Hartland Arrowhead – 5-1 35 5 9. River Falls – 6-0 12 NR 10. Brookfield Central – 5-1 5 NR (tie) West De Pere – 6-0 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Verona 3. Franklin 3. Baraboo 2. Sussex Hamilton 1. Sun Prairie East 1.

Medium Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. Catholic Memorial (9) 6-0 90 1 2. Mayville – 6-0 71 2 3. Columbus – 6-0 68 4 4. Monroe – 6-0 65 3 5. Freedom – 6-0 54 5 6. Racine St. Catherine’s – 6-0 41 6 7. Lodi – 6-0 30 10 8. Ellsworth – 5-1 29 T8 9. Brodhead9Juda – 6-0 25 T8 10. West Salem – 5-1 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Little Chute 6. Rice Lake 2.

Small Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. St. Mary’s Springs (8) 6-0 89 1 2. Aquinas (1) 6-0 80 2 3. Regis – 6-0 72 3 4. Colby – 6-0 64 4 5. Coleman – 6-0 49 5 6. Mondovi – 6-0 36 7 7. Darlington – 5-1 33 6 8. Cashton – 6-0 19 NR 9. Edgar – 5-1 15 8 10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic – 6-0 12 10

Others receiving votes: Cambria-Friesland 7. Belleville 7. Markesan 6. Bangor 4. Auburndale 2.