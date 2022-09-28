By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Mukwonago(7)6-0881
2. Kimberly(1)6-0772
3. Waunakee(1)6-0694
4. Bay Port6-0683
5. Neenah6-0556
6. Onalaska6-0368
7. Muskego5-1357
(tie) Hartland Arrowhead5-1355
9. River Falls6-012NR
10. Brookfield Central5-15NR
(tie) West De Pere6-05NR

Others receiving votes: Verona 3. Franklin 3. Baraboo 2. Sussex Hamilton 1. Sun Prairie East 1.

Medium Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Catholic Memorial(9)6-0901
2. Mayville6-0712
3. Columbus6-0684
4. Monroe6-0653
5. Freedom6-0545
6. Racine St. Catherine’s6-0416
7. Lodi6-03010
8. Ellsworth5-129T8
9. Brodhead9Juda6-025T8
10. West Salem5-114NR

Others receiving votes: Little Chute 6. Rice Lake 2.

Small Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. St. Mary’s Springs(8)6-0891
2. Aquinas(1)6-0802
3. Regis6-0723
4. Colby6-0644
5. Coleman6-0495
6. Mondovi6-0367
7. Darlington5-1336
8. Cashton6-019NR
9. Edgar5-1158
10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic6-01210

Others receiving votes: Cambria-Friesland 7. Belleville 7. Markesan 6. Bangor 4. Auburndale 2.