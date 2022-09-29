Wausau Pilot & Review

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County.

The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.

A preliminary report states that Gruse was leaving a nearby business, heading eastbound in his semi on Hwy.10 when he was struck from behind. At least one of the vehicles started on fire as a result of the crash.

Hoffine died at the scene, while Gruse’s injuries have been described as minor. An investigation into the crash continues.