The Marathon County Historical Society presents “A Grand Old Time” on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1 pm at the Grand Theater. We invite you to step back in time for 1 hour and 15 minutes of rare historic Wausau film footage and vintage advertising. Dan Larson will be accompanying the film on the historic Kilgen Wonder organ.

Doors open at noon. Admission is free. No advance reservations or tickets. For more information, please call the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750 or Jane Janke Johnson at 715-297-1946.

A Grand Old Time

1 p.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022

The Grand Theater, 401 North 4th Street, Wausau

Free admission. No tickets required.

The Marathon County Historical Society operates the Woodson History Center and the Yawkey House Museum. Our mission is to collect, preserve and disseminate the knowledge of the history of Marathon County and Wisconsin.

