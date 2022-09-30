Wausau Pilot & Review

Photo courtesy of the Wausau School District

Maine Elementary School, part of the Wausau School District, held a ribbon cutting this week as a nature trail that had previously been damaged in a storm reopened.

Wausau School District Communications Coordinator Diana White said the nature trail was put together by students and staff in the late 1970s to early 1980s. Called the “George Klinker Nature Trail,” the area was still used by Maine students.

But several years ago a wind storm blew through the forest, knocking down many trees and leaving the trail impassible.

Last winter, a Maine School alumni, Ron Mootz Jr., started the process of restoring the nature trail. Along with several other local donors, the nature trail is now ready to be used again once.

George Klinker attended Wednesday evening and was there as the ribbon was cut.

After the ribbon cutting, families had an opportunity to explore the nature trail.