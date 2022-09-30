Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West swept the four singles titles and came up one point short of the team title, earning a runner-up finish at the 2022 Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Tennis Tournament on Thursday at Wausau East High School.

Mia Bailey (No. 1), Alexis Kloth (No. 2), Ruby Edmundson (No. 3) and Lily Witwer (No. 4) all won championship matches in straight sets for Wausau West, which totaled 30 points in the team standings, one short of champion Stevens Point.

Wausau East tied for third with 19 and D.C. Everest was sixth with 10 points.

Abbey Olson (No. 2), Talia Schlindwein (No. 3) and Alaina Berres (No. 4) each lost in the championship round to finish second for Wausau East.

D.C. Everest, Wausau East and Wausau West will compete at the WIAA Division 1 Rhinelander Subsectional on Monday.

2022 Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Tennis Tournament

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 31; 2. Wausau West 30; 3. Wausau East and Wisconsin Rapids 19; 5. Marshfield 16; 6. D.C. Everest 10; 7. Merrill 1.

No. 1 Singles

Championship: Mia Bailey (WW) def. Tatum Thielman (SP) 6-0, 6-0.

Third place: Lola Berumen (WE) def. Isabella Krueger (MAR) 6-1, 6-1.

Fifth place: Nina Allen (DC) def. Corinne Sazama (WR), 6-1, 6-4.

No. 2 Singles

Championship: Alexis Kloth (WW) def. Abbey Olsen (WE) 6-0, 6-0.

Third place: Rylan Woytasik (SP) def. Kyra Loomans (DC) 6-2, 6-4.

Fifth place: Jenna Wentland (WR) def. Lucy Luedtke (MAR) 6-4, 4-6, 10-5.

No. 3 Singles

Championship: Ruby Edmundson (WW) def. Talia Schlindwein (WE).

Third place: Addison Jandrain (SP) def. Hayley Jensen (WR) 6-3, 6-2.

Fifth place: Sonia Dissanayake (MAR) def. Kylie Koch (DC) 6-0, 6-0.

No. 4 Singles

Championship: Lily Witwer (WW) def. Alaina Berres (WE) 6-2, 6-1.

Third place: Lily Meeks (SP) def. Payton Koran (MAR) 6-1, 6-2.

Fifth place: Julia Krueger (WR) def. Emily Frahm (MER) 6-1, 6-1.

No. 1 Doubles

Championship: Blakeman-Borgnes (SP) def. Bondioli-Gust (WR) 6-4, 3-6, 15-13.

Third place: Sam Ridgway-Danielle Minsaas (MAR) def. Glaser-Winter (WE) 6-4, 6-0.

Fifth place: Names-Draeger (WW) def. Harrington-Harrington (DC) 6-3, 6-2.

No. 2 Doubles

Championship: Erwin-Brandt (SP) def. Leach-Trzebiatowski (WR) 6-2, 6-2.

Third place: Sophia Morrell-Ava Paape (MAR) def. Vandenberg-Nelson (WW) 2-6, 6-2, 10-4.

Fifth place: Bublik-Kampmann (DC) def. Rhode-Sweeney (WE) 6-2, 6-4.

No. 3 Doubles

Championship: Borgnes-Palmer (SP) def. Holberg-Holberg (WR) 6-2, 7-5.

Third place: Ruhi Shah-Ashley Grancorvitz (MAR) def. Smith-Hahn (DC) 7-5, 6-7, 13-11.

Fifth place: Nelson-Harder (WW) def. Rezwan-Bleese (WE) 6-2, 6-2.