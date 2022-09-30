Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – George Vang scored twice to lead the Wausau East boys soccer team to a 5-1 win over Merrill in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup Thursday at East High School.

Gio Gomez, Donovan Young and Jose Fernandez added goals for the Lumberjacks.

East is now 4-6 overall and 3-3 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. Merrill falls to 1-12 and 0-6 in conference play.

Gomez, Manny Dunahee and Ethan Christensen had assists, and Connor Smith saved two shots in goal for Wausau East.

Angel Maldonada Nava had a goal of an assist from Sebastian Trevino, and goalie Kekoa Schuetze had 13 saves for Merrill.

Wisconsin Valley Conference pool play will be held Oct. 4, 6 and 11 to determine the final standings. Matchups will be announced Friday.