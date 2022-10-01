[STEVENS POINT, WI] – The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce their 74th Season, entitled “Destinations.” With performances at various venues across Central Wisconsin including Sentry Theatre in Stevens Point and Woodlands Church in Plover, the CWSO Music Director, Andres Moran is ecstatic to bring live music back to central Wisconsin and continue to inspire audiences with their dedication to their craft.

The CWSO will perform their CELESTIAL SOUNDS concert at Woodlands Church in Plover on Saturday, October 8 at 7:30pm. This will be the first concert to kick off the 74th Season and will feature “The Planets” by Gustav Holst, Starburst by Jessie Mongomery and Symphony No. 38 in D Major, “Prague” by W.A. Mozart. The Planets is a seven-movement orchestral piece the elevates the seven planets to a whole new level. The featured planets are Mars, the bringer of war; Venus, the bringer of peace; Mercury, the winged messenger; Jupiter, the bringer of jollity; Saturn, the bringer of old age; Uranus, the magician and Neptune, the mystic. We hope to transport you through the solar system through live orchestral music. You will not want to miss it! Get your tickets online at cwso.org or at the door on October 8.

2022-2023 Season concert tickets are available online at cwso.org/tickets, the CWSO office, located inside the Smith Scarabocchio Art Museum, 800 Main Street, or at the door of each performance. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the CWSO office at 715-345-7726.

The CWSO’s mission is to enrich, engage, and educate through the power and performance of live music. The regional orchestra is celebrating 74 years at the heart of the vibrant arts and cultural life of Central Wisconsin. The CWSO offices are in the Smith Scarabocchio Art Museum at 800 Main Street. For more information about the CWSO, call 715-345-7726 or visit cwso.org.