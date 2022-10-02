Wausau Pilot & Review

Police have issued an updated photo of a man they believe is in the company of a missing teen, who vanished from her home on Saturday.

Police are searching for 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn, who is not a Wisconsin resident, in connection with the disappearance of Krissy King. Police say Krissy, 15, is believed to be in serious danger.

Blackburn is described as a white man with brown hair and a tattoo of a name on his chest and a heart tattoo on his inner forearm. The photo above was provided by police, who say they do not know what type of vehicle he could be driving. He could be in the Chippewa County area.

Kryssy King is a white teenager who is 5’3″ tall weighing 150 pounds with blond or strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has a small scar on her nose by her eye and a scar on her left shoulder. A description of her last known clothing was not available. See the photo, provided by police, below.

Kryssy King

If you have information on the whereabouts of Kryssy or Blackburn please call 911 or call the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at 715-726-7700, option 1.