Wausau Pilot & Review

ABBOTSFORD – The Wausau Newman Catholic volleyball team won all three of its matches at the Marawood Conference Crossover Challenge on Saturday at Abbotsford High School.

The Cardinals defeated Athens 25-12, 25-20; Abbotsford 23-25, 28-26, 15-10; and Chequamegon 25-7, 25-13.

Annika Svennes had eight kills, Lily Shields had 11 assists and 12 digs, and Grace Carlson had 14 digs in the win over Athens for Newman.

Against Abbotsford, Shields had 11 kills, Paige Guld had 24 assists, and Carlson had 21 digs for the Cardinals.

In the win over Chequamegon, Camille Sobolewski and Ashley Jankowski each had four kills, Carlson and Guld had five service aces apiece, and Guld had 11 assists for Newman Catholic.

Newman Catholic hosts Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in its final Marawood Conference South Division match of the season Tuesday at 7 p.m.