Ways to help out the week of Oct. 3, 2022 in the Wausau area:

Help with Good News Project’s e-CYCLING program! Want to learn about recycling electronics and make an impact on the environment? Volunteers are needed on Fridays between the hours of 9-4; you can choose to volunteer every Friday or once or twice a month, full days, half days, or just a couple of hours. In addition, volunteers are needed for customer service, to unload cars, weigh electronics, and sort them into the appropriate containers. Call 715-843-5985 or email Rouleen at rouleen@goodnewswi.com to get involved!

Volunteer in the Gift Shop! Volunteers are needed at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston in the Gift Shop Monday thru Friday from either 8:00 am until noon or noon to 4:00 pm. Offer guidance and a smiling face to help visitors or employees pick out the perfect gift or treat for themselves! Contact 715-393-2605 or 715-393-3740 to get involved!

Change a Life and Deliver a Warm Meal! Meals on Wheels is a volunteer program through the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin. The program provides a hot meal to home bound older adults. Volunteers pick up the meals at the ADRC-CW and most routes will take approximately 1 hour. Volunteers can help deliver meals once a week or even just once a month. Gather a group of friends or co-workers and “Adopt A Route.” Rotate a weekly route amongst a group. Contact ADRC at 715-261-6070.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Are you remodeling your home? Consider donating to Habitat for Humanity! Some of their most needed items for resale include cabinets, dressers, building materials, windows, doors, and tools. Donate by dropping off at the Habitat Store 1810 Schofield Ave, Weston on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8am – Noon or Saturdays from 9am – 1pm.

Make a Gift of Hope! Make homemade Christmas cards for senior care-receivers. Drop off cards at 630 Adams Street, Wausau, WI 54403 at the Faith in Action office in Immanuel Lutheran Church by Thursday, November 17th. Contact Faith in Action at 715-848-8783 or WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.