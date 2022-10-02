Wausau Pilot & Review
APPLETON – Ran Reineck continued his dominance on the ground as he rushed for 226 yards and three scores to lead the Wausau West football team to a 40-21 victory over Appleton West in Valley Football Association action Friday at Appleton West High School.
Reineck had rushing touchdowns of 16 and 5 yards in the first half, and exploded for a 62-yard score in the third as West raced out to a 27-0 lead. The junior running back has run for 13,70 yards and scored 14 touchdowns in seven games for the Warriors.
West is now 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the VFA, and has clinched a WIAA playoff berth. The Warriors finish the season with two home games against Hortonville on Oct. 7 and D.C. Everest on Oct. 14.
Landon Parlier tossed a 56-yard touchdown pass to Brett Butalla and had a 4-yard touchdown run, and Jaden Durr ran 48 yards for another score for the Warriors.
Warriors 40, Terrors 21
Wausau West 14 7 13 6 – 40
Appleton West 0 0 7 14 – 21
Appleton West statistics not reported
First Quarter
WW – Brett Butalla 56 pass from Landon Parlier (Allison Raasch kick), 11:42.
WW – Ray Reineck 16 run (Raasch kick), 1:03.
Second Quarter
WW – Reineck 5 run (Raasch kick), 0:34.
Third Quarter
WW – Reineck 62 run (kick missed), 9:18.
WW – Parlier 4 run (kick missed), 7:04.
Fourth Quarter
WW – Jaden Durr 48 run (Raasch kick), 3:48.
Individual Statistics
Rushing: WW, Ray Reineck 23-226, Vince Hanz 4-66, Landon Parlier 1-4, Carter Amerson 1-1, Sawyer Zydzik 1-minus 4, Peyton Rieger 1-minus 5.
Passing: WW, Hanz 6-9-53-0, Parlier 1-1-56-0, Jack Kostroski 0-1-0-0.
Receiving: WW, Parlier 4-44, Brett Butalla 1-56, Bryce Jaworski 1-12, Amerson 1-minus 3.
Records: Wausau West 6-1, 3-1 Valley Football Association; Appleton West 1-6, 0-4 Valley Football Association.