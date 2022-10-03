Wausau Pilot & Review

HORTONVILLE – The D.C. Everest football team clinched a playoff berth with a defensively dominated 16-3 win over Hortonville on Friday at Hortonville High School.

D.C. Everest improves to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the Valley Football Association. With a forfeit win over Wausau East, the Evergreens get credit for another win and will finish over the .500 mark in conference play. D.C. Everest will play a nonconference game at home against Milwaukee Academy of Science on Friday and will finish its regular season Oct. 14 at Wausau West.

Gabe Golbach had a 22-yard field and Flynn Huffman caught a 16-yard touchdown from Jack Bobinski to give Everest a 10-3 lead at halftime.

Neither offense scored in the second half, with the only score coming on a 27-yard interception return by Everest’s Matt Groshek with 1:19 remaining in the game.

Cayden Bangtson had 49 yards rushing and Bobinski threw for 41 yards to lead the Everest offense.

Evergreens 16, Polar Bears 3

D.C. Everest 3 7 0 6 – 16

Hortonville 0 3 0 0 – 3

First Quarter

DC – Gabe Golbach 22 field goal, 2:26.

Second Quarter

H – field goal.

DC – Flynn Huffman 16 pass from Jack Bobinski (Golbach kick), 1:12.

Fourth Quarter

DC – Matt Groshek 27 interception return (kick missed), 1:19.

Individual Statistics

Rushing: DC, Cayden Bangtson 11-49, Jack Bobinski 13-16, Blake Bangtson 7-10, Reese Stowell 2-minus 3. H, Levi Strange 11-63, Gavin Vallner 14-27, Broden Butzin 2-12, Seth Valeri 1-7, Ben Smith 1-0.

Passing: DC, Bobinski 7-13-41-0, Cohen Priebe 1-1-12-0, Stowell 0-1-0-0. H, Butzin 18-32-225-2.

Receiving: DC, Flynn Huffman 2-25, Preston Miller 2-17, Pierson MacDonald 2-minus 5, Jayden Zoesch 1-12, Max Dennee 1-4. H, Colin Wendt 4-58, Valeri 4-38, Sam Buelow 3-38, Miles Sillas 2-46, Winston Peters 2-28, August Maurer 1-8, Vallner 1-7, Kyler Brown 1-2.

Interceptions (defense): DC, Dylan Neuendank, Matt Groshek.

Records: D.C. Everest 4-3, 3-2 Valley Football Association; Hortonville 1-5, 1-3 Valley Football Association.