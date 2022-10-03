Damakant Jayshi

Marathon County’s administration is aiming for another shot at getting approval for a nixed family reunification project by presenting a revised proposal that they say addresses the concerns of some members of the board.

The county’s Department of Social Services will make a presentation Wednesday to the Health and Human Services Committee with changes to three major components of the 2-year program. Single-family rentals would replace congregate rentals, a contracting agency would handle leasing to address concerns over financial risks to the county, and occupancy, to be controlled by the DSS, is emphasized as temporary and based on family needs. That would prevent families from staying in the program forever.

The shorter duration would enable the DSS to include more qualifying families for the programs, county officials said.

The Department of Social Services believes the revised project will meet the approval of the Marathon County Board of Supervisors. Department Director Vicki Tylka said the Social Services Board unanimously supported the revised version of the project, called “Family Keys,” which relies on single housing units.

“We listened to and addressed the concerns that some county board members had with the original plan, therefore we are optimistic that support for the project will continue to grow and we will enter into Phase 1 in January 2023,” Tylka told Wausau Pilot & Review. “Housing continues to be a barrier for families we serve and can be the difference to children being returned safely to their families.”

A number of supervisors who opposed the initial version of the program cited congregate living as a main reason for their objection. They said they were open to supporting the program if it had single-family units instead of a large home where two to three families lived together.

Tylka added that Marathon County has also been invited to participate in the initial planning of Phase 2 of the program “as our Phase 1 is pending.” She said that Phase 2 planning is in effect for the other two counties chosen for the program – La Crosse and Wood – both of which have moved ahead with Phase 1. If Marathon County continues to participate, “we could be eligible for additional funding for Phase 2 for a larger project that would increase partnerships with the private sector for a broader reach for housing for families,” she said.

Phase 2 can run concurrently to Phase 1, which “was an opportunity to respond to the immediate needs of families we have now in the child welfare system. Phase 2 is a more comprehensive approach to the broader challenge of housing for child welfare families,” she said.

The project aims to provide safe housing for families court-cleared to reunite with their children. Parents who meet all requirements but lack safe housing cannot have their children back, resulting in additional foster care. The Family Keys program aims to address this gap.

The program is fully funded by a federal grant of $327,000 for the 2-year first phase. If approved by the HHS Committee and then by the full 38-member Board of Supervisors, it will be implemented beginning in January 2023. The second phase, also for two years, will begin if the county and Wisconsin Department of Children and Families agree to continue.

In August, Wausau Pilot & Review reported that the DCF had expressed interest in a revised project by addressing concerns expressed by supervisors, including those who supported the family reunion project.

County officials told this newspaper last month that the DSS was working with the DCF on a revised program that aimed to address the concerns by some members of the Marathon County Board of Supervisors who rejected a budget amendment for the program.

The initial version of the project failed to get a nod from the Board of Supervisors in July.

Although the project saw a majority support from the 38-member board, it did not receive the two-thirds required for a budget transfer of the grant. The higher threshold for approval was required since the current budget was adopted without the grant amount. The revised project, according to county officials, will have to go through the same process.

County Administrator Lance Leonhard told Wausau Pilot & Review last month that they were confident that the revised program would assist them in serving children and families in need in our community.

“Should the Health and Human Services Committee approve doing so, this program would then be incorporated into the annual budget process, which would allow us to receive the grant funds in January of 2023 and to continue participation in phase 2 of the program,” Leonhard said.

The Family Keys initiative supports Marathon County’s statutory requirement to intervene and provide services to child welfare families to allow children to continue to remain in the home or be reunified with their family as soon as conditions have been met, Leonhard added.