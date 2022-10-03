Nick Ockwig, Director of the Badger State Games spoke at the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meeting on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Nick talked to the Veterans at Denny’s in Rothschild about the upcoming Red, White & Blue 5k Run/Walk and pancake breakfast to be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Dales Weston Lanes in Weston.

The scenic 5k proceeds go to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. The race starts at 10:00 am, the breakfast is from 9:30 am until 11:30 am, the Speakers are at 11:00 am and the awards are at 11:30 am.

All Veterans are invited to the event and breakfast. The breakfast is free to Veterans that have flown on the Honor Flight or are signed up and on the waiting list to fly. Guardians, family and friends may also enjoy the breakfast for $7.00.

For more details about the event see the Badger State Games website www.redwhiteblue5k.org or contact Nick with questions at nockwig@visitwausau.com or 715-355-8788.

Story and photo courtesy of Mike Heilmann