Police now say a suspect in the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl is in custody and the girl is safe.

Trevor D. Blackburn was taken into custody by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Superior Police Department. The girl, Kryssy A. King, was reported missing in the early morning hours of Oct. 1, prompting an AMBER Alert.

No details about the alleged abduction have yet been released. Police issued the alert after determining the girl was possibly in serious danger.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office offered thanks to the public for their vigilance and tips.

