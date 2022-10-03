Violet “Vi” Cherry

Violet “Vi” Cherry, 103, passed away September 29, 2022 at Sunrise of Naperville, a senior residence she called home.

Violet was born October 28, 1918 in Wausau, Wisconsin to parents John and Hattie Kuntz. She married Benjamin L. Cherry on June 2, 1947 in Los Angeles, California and together they had two children. She loved to play bridge and enjoyed drinking red wine.

Violet is survived by her children John Steele of Los Angeles, CA and Marlene (Richard) Kosfeld of Naperville, IL; and one grandson Neil Barnett of Manitowish Waters, WI. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Hattie and husband Benjamin.

A family gathering will take place at Helke Funeral Home on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 11:00 am. Violet will be laid to rest at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Susan M. Detert

Susan M. Detert, age 69, passed away on September 19, 2022, in Wausau, Wisconsin after fighting a long battle of dementia and cancer.

Susan was born on January 10, 1953, to the late Wally and Maryann (Haas) Detert. After completing high school, she went on to attend Northcentral Technical College and became an LPN for Aspirus for 20 years. Susan was a loving and caring mother and friend who is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Travis and Courtney Detert, and siblings Jeffrey Detert, Joann (Jodi) Siedel, Brian Detert, and Todd Detert. She is preceded in death by her parents and her niece, Siarra Detert.

Thank you, friends and family alike, for the out-pouring of love, support, and wonderful anecdotes about our beloved Sue; a very special thank you to the care team at Wausau Manor for keeping her comfortable even in the worst of her remaining days.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 18th at Holy Name of Jesus at 11 AM. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave condolences and messages, please feel free to visit www.helke.com.

Margene E. Bergstrom

Margene E. Bergstrom, 81, of Wausau, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at North Central Health Care, Wausau. The family would like to thank the staff at NCHC for making our mother comfortable during her time there.

Margene was born in Fond Du Lac, WI, to the late Harold and Bernice (Ewert) Pfalzgraf on June 19, 1941. She married Douglas J. Bergstrom on January 16, 1965, in Abbotsford. Together, they had two sons, Drew and Chad. In her earlier years, she enjoyed golfing and curling both in Wausau and St. Paul. And in her later years, she enjoyed lunch with the “Mini’s”, dinner at Carmie’s as well as playing bridge at the Landing and bridge or mahjong at the Club. She always looked forward to the Pfalzgraf Family Reunion each August, visits with her grandkids and especially loved beating anyone at gin or cribbage!

She is survived by sons, Drew (Suzy) Bergstrom and Chad Bergstrom; grandchildren, Evan and Kyle; and brothers John (Suzanne) Pfalzgraf, Ken Pfalzgraf, and Jim (Judy) Pfalzgraf.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Brainard Funeral Home- Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams Street. Visitation is at 10:00 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Vincent de Paul, Wausau.

Online condolences may be shared with the family.

Christel Farrell

Christel Farrell, 90, passed away September 29, 2022, at Pride TLC, Weston, WI.

Christel was born December 22, 1931 in Berlin, Germany, to Eugen and Christina (Sipkes) Stuetz. Surviving WWII partly shaped the person she became. Christel worked in Finland as a Nanny and had many fond memories of traveling during that time. On August 8th, 1953, she married Alfred Weller (1962) in Gerlingen, Germany, and the couple welcomed a daughter the following year. Christel worked on the McKee Army Base, in Crailsheim, Germany, where she met the love of her life, Sergeant Robert Farrell. In 1964, they received permission from the US Government to get married, moved to the United States, and on May 22, 1965, they moved to Fort Leonard Wood, MO. Christel worked on base at a daycare center. After Robert retired from the military in 1968, they moved to Schofield, WI. It was important to Christel to become a US citizen, so she studied very hard and was proud to obtain her citizenship papers. She worked as a CNA at a Weston nursing home where she was nominated for Best of the Best for her untiring care of residents. She later took on supply clerk duties, as well as helping with record keeping. She retired after 33 years. Robert passed away July 22, 1989, and Christel kept herself busy by continuing to work, maintaining her house, lawn, and nurturing any animal that found its way into her yard. Christel was very passionate about her garden and grew all her own vegetables. She also spent a year driving a school bus and filled in as a dental assistant for a local dental office. In her spare time she took up water aerobics; she loved being in the water or on the water for boat rides and fishing.

Christel was a very private person, but developed life-long friendships on a one-on-one basis. Being a helper to some of the residents at Pride TLC was very meaningful to her. Throughout her life, she would happily stack wood with the family, help kids move, and during family events, was more at ease helping in the kitchen than visiting. Christel is survived by her daughter Kerstin (Allan), grandchildren Kristina (Alan), Max (Jessica), great-grandchildren Austin, Jake, Lily, Jonah, and Quinn.

A private graveside service with Christel’s immediate family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Pride TLC, Weston, Life Enrichment Department. Our family wishes to thank the staff at Pride TLC for their patience, kindness, and caring of Christel and St. Croix Hospice for her additional compassionate care during her final days.

Marilyn M. Zahn

Marilyn M. Zahn, 94, of Wausau, passed from this life peacefully on September 29, 2022.

Marilyn was born on November 20, 1927, in Wauwatosa, WI to parents Robert and Esther (Hagen) Mason. She met Wally Zahn on a blind date at the Roxy Supper Club in Oshkosh and they were married on January 20, 1951. Marilyn enjoyed life to the fullest, was very social, played a mean game of golf, and loved to sing. She brought much joy to her family and to everyone she met.

Marilyn was a Registered Occupational Therapist and worked at Winnebago State Hospital, Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh, and was a consultant at Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah. She was also a very talented artist and professional picture framer.

She is survived by sons Mike (Diane) Zahn and Scott (Alyson) Zahn; grandchildren Holly (Rory) Zahn, Miranda (Adam) Zahn, and Charlotte Zahn; sister Nancy (Chuck) Lehnen; and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Wallace “Wally” Zahn; and sister Jean (Bud) Debbink.

A funeral service will be held Friday, October 7, 2022, at 5:00 pm in the chapel at First United Methodist Church, 903 N 3rd Street, Wausau. Visitation will begin at 3:00 pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the church.

Our family wishes to thank the staff at Stone Crest and Aspirus Hospice for their excellent care.

Brainard Funeral Home- Wausau Chapel is assisting the family.

Susanne J. Kettner

Susanne Jean Kettner, 81, died unexpectedly at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022, with family by her side.

Susanne was born August 31st, 1941, the oldest of four children born to Marian and Vernon Weinkauf. Growing up the eldest, she spent many hours providing care for her younger siblings. She had a strong sense of integrity, inherited from her father, and a strong work ethic, which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. As a child, her family lived on 6th street in Wausau, running a filling station. At the age of 14 in 1956, they moved to a farm in the Town of Texas.

On April 14th, 1959, she married Elmer Kettner Sr. in Wausau, WI. Together they had four children: Vicki Bootz, Elmer Kettner Jr. (Rusty), Jesse Kettner, and Velvet Kouba. Throughout her life, Sue worked extremely hard to support her family and made sacrifices to ensure that her children had what they needed in life to succeed. Truly a gift from God, she was the anchor of the family. Her concern and care was always shown in everything she did. Her family always came first.

Like all of us, Sue experienced many joys and sorrows during her life. Among them was a great sadness that the family experienced when her son, Jesse, was killed at the age of 15 in 1981. She used her insights into death and dying, learned with this tragedy, to help her clients who were facing tragedy themselves. Her joys came from her surviving children, grandchildren, and then great-grandchildren. They were many. She loved her family more than words can express.

For her grandchildren, she was a loving and doting grandmother, being dubbed “Pinkgrandma” by granddaughter Angela. She made it a point to support her grandchildren in any activity they participated in. Sue was blessed with seven loving grandchildren, which were her life: Daniel, Heather, Tylor, Shannon, Angela, Josh, and Max, and three exceptionally wonderful great-grandchildren: Sophia, Cora, and Liam. She was a devoted grandmother.

Sue had several jobs before finding her passion working at Family Planning Health Services as a health educator. She had a caring heart and it showed through her 39 years of work there. Clients knew their cares and concerns would be held in strictest confidence and given thought and caring information from which to make their decisions.

She exhibited kindness, consideration, and compassion for all she encountered, excelling in her career as a health educator. Sue traveled to schools and communities throughout the state, sharing her vast knowledge about family planning. She was profoundly sensitive and intuitive, somehow knowing the needs of her clients and how to serve them respectfully and with generosity.

In light of her dedication and many years of service at Family Planning Health Services, she received a lifetime achievement award on October 18th, 2013.

Sue was committed to her community and was involved in many organizations. She was a 4-H leader and General Leader of the Texas Ramblers for 20 years. She volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, as a member of the family selection committee and family support committee, and also served as an officer. Her career even led her to expand her knowledge across seas to Ukraine, where she helped set up a reproductive clinic.

After retiring from Family Planning Health Services, Sue wanted to stay busy. Due to her love of children, she began working at Wausau Childcare. She continued on to her present job as a Church Secretary at Peace United Church of Christ. Through her work with the church and congregation she strengthened her spiritual faith and made many friends. She truly enjoyed her seven plus years there, even when family encouraged her to retire.

Sue had many hobbies, including genealogy, which led her to connect with relatives and do some traveling. She took great delight in sharing family history through stories. Sue also had a love of reading and could read a book in record time. Thanks to her love of reading, she always wanted to write a book as well. She had started compiling notes for a future publication.

Other activities she enjoyed included canning, sewing, thrifting, selling vintage items on Ebay, and spending quality time with family. She enjoyed catching up with her dear friend Sylvia, even though she lived out of state. Due to her competitive nature, which was passed down to her grandchildren, she loved playing Canasta and other games with her sisters and family. She was deeply loved by her family and left a positive mark on everyone she met.

Mom, you mean more to this family than any of us can put into words. You’ve been there for us through good and bad, and you’ve supported us time and again. Thank you for your love, your hard work, and your support. You are the heart of our family. You will be greatly missed.

Sue is survived by her children Vicki (Douglas) Bootz of Wausau, Velvet (Mike) Kouba of Tomahawk, and Elmer (Brenda) Kettner Jr., also of Wausau. Sue is further survived by seven grandchildren: Dan Bootz, Heather (Jerrel) Fenhaus, Tylor (Dani) Fenhaus, Shannon (Kevin) Georgeson, Angela (Mike) Kettner/Cypert, Josh (Cassie) Kettner, and Max (Kate) Fenhaus, and three great-grandchildren: Sophia, Cora, and Liam. She is also survived by three siblings: Linda (Ron) Graykowski, Ray (Sharon) Weinkauf, and Kathy Heller. In addition, Sue had many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Sue was preceded in death by her son Jesse and her parents Marian and Vernon Weinkauf.

Services and a celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church at 406 Grant St., Wausau, Wisconsin on Saturday, October 8th, 2022. Pastor Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Time of visitation is 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM. Services at 11:00 AM. John Buettgen funeral home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Gladys Brzezinski

Gladys Brzezinski, 88, Schofield, died Thursday, September 29, 2022 at her home with her son at her side.

She was born August 15, 1934 in Grodno, Poland, daughter of the late Josef and Maria (Wolulik) Kazimierczyk. Gladys arrived in New York City at the age of 16 on February 8, 1951 aboard the ship America, later becoming a citizen. She met her husband, Florian Brzezinski, at a Colonial Ballroom dance in Wausau. They were married on September 4, 1954 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death on February 19, 1997.

Prior to marriage, Gladys worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in the dietary department. Throughout her life, Gladys enjoyed cooking and teaching her children her cherished Polish recipes. Her love of the outdoors led her to spend as much time as possible fishing at her cabin in Northern Wisconsin. She was a great angler. In addition to fishing, she loved gardening, making floral arrangements, knitting, sewing, embroidery and was a voracious reader. She did all of these things with love and care. Her faith was strong. She prayed the rosary daily and honored the Blessed Virgin Mary. Above all, she loved her family and cherished every minute spent with them.

Survivors include her children, Margie Allen, Bob Brzezinski, Ann (Mark) Bradfish, Tina (Al) Bradfish and Rose Johnson; grandchildren, Rick (Cyndi) Allen Sr, Jen (Bobby) Mattice, Andrew (Kory Godwin) Bradfish, Justin (Stephanie) Bradfish, Matthew (Brittany) Bradfish, Caitlin (David) Wilke, Alex and Mitch Johnson; great-grandchildren, Ricky Jr, Hannah and Hailey Allen, Charlie, Sydney and Gwen Mattice, Jackson and Meredith Bradfish and Addilyn Wilke.

Besides her husband and parents she was preceded in death by sisters, Jean Peters, Stella Glebko, Jessie Streich, Helen and Liocadya Kazimierczyk and brother, Stanley Kazimierczyk.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Joseph Albert will preside. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Paula J. Frazee

Paula Jean Frazee of Wausau passed away on Sept. 18, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was born to Sharon Hattig-Rosenbaum and Paul Donovan on May 22, 1952 in Sioux City, Iowa.

She is survived by her children Tammy (James) Beranek, Shayne (Ginger) Donovan, Shawn Donovan, Andrew Broyles, grandchildren;, Samantha Hinrickson, Nikita Donovan, Ashley Donovan, Jake and Karina Hinrickson, Serenity Robinson, Clint Joswick, Delaney Maul-Donovan and Carissa Swanson-Donovan, 7 great-grandchildren, brothers Randy Welch, Giff Whitehead, Jeff Whitehead, nieces and nephew; Kacey Welch, Crystal Overbo, Trudy Ann, Jeffery Whitehead and Autumn Everett.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Zetta and Edward Allen and Inez and Freeman Donovan.

She wanted you to know she loved you all. Gone but never forgotten..we need to mention the love of her life Carlos Medrano, even though he passed 4 years ago she never stopped loving him. And her big boy Buddy.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 9th, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS