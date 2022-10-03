Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear Editor,

Regarding some ads you may have seen or received lately.

Did you know that the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) both have policies regarding transgender athletes that are based on science, safety, and fairness?

Did you know that the WIAA testified during a hearing on this bill that they have had zero complaints regarding this policy? No athlete, no parent, and no school has ever filed a complaint regarding this.

Did you know that if Governor Evers had signed this bill, every college in Wisconsin that’s a member of the NCAA would have immediately been in non-compliance because of this?

I’m not putting out ads that are distracting everyone from the real issues of increased healthcare costs, high taxes, global inflation, and abortion access. I want to represent us in Madison because I know that it isn’t my job to find a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist, but to find real solutions for real problems.

All of my opinions and policy ideas are based on thorough research, and I tell the whole story. Let me know if you want me to send you some sources.

You probably have my number.

Kristin Conway, Schofield

Kristin Conway is a Schofield Alder and is a candidate for the 85th Assembly District.