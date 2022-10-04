WAUSAU — The finalists have been named for the 2022 ATHENA Leadership Awards. The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host an awards program at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9 at the Jefferson Street Event Center in Wausau.

The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce has one of the oldest and most established programs in the US and presents two different awards. The ATHENA Leadership Award and the ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award are presented to women or men in recognition of their professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills.

The finalists for the 37th annual ATHENA Leadership Award are:

Swati Biswas

Heather Martell

Jacqui McElroy

Jessica Meadows

The finalists for the 15th annual ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award are:

Olivia Hill

Katie Jones

Katy Lang

Gina Neiter

Jessica Scharfenberg

Alisha Triepke

Last year, Robin Hegg, Senior Strategic HR Leader at Greenheck, was named the recipient of the 2021 ATHENA Leadership Award and Katie Felch, Vice President of Community and Government Relations at Northcentral Technical College, was named the recipient of the 2021 ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award.

The ATHENA Leadership Award Program’s platinum sponsor is O’Malley Cadillac Honda, the gold sponsors are The Dirks Group and UMR, the silver sponsors are Ameriprise Financial – Wausau – Cornerstone Advisors, Ansay & Associates LLC and BAIRD – Wausau, and the bronze sponsor is Ruder Ware LLSC. The media sponsor is WAOW/WYOW Television Inc. Sponsorships for the event are still available. For more information on sponsorships, call 715-845-5953.

Tickets are $50 for both members and non-members. For more information or to register, visit WausauChamber.com.