Damakant Jayshi

Marathon County’s Environmental Resource Committee on Tuesday will likely make a decision on a proposed resolution opposing exploratory drilling for gold in the Easton Reef Deposit.

The draft resolution says the Marathon County Board of Supervisors strongly opposes the current state permitting process for metallic sulfide mining in Wisconsin, including metallic mineral exploration.

The ERC resolution calls upon the Wisconsin State Legislature, the governor and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to adopt new rules “which would deny permits for any metallic sulfide mine within Marathon County until deficiencies in the current permitting process are resolved to identify and address State-wide and local environmental impacts by allowing all units of government to participate in the permitting process.”

The resolution was placed on the agenda for the Oct. 4 meeting at the request of Supervisor Jean Maszk, who was approached by residents concerned by the potential impact of the drilling on groundwater and the environment. Maszk is not a member of the committee but requested County Board Chair Kurt Gibbs to place the draft resolution on the agenda. Marathon County board rule 3(b) allows any county supervisor to have an item placed on any committee agenda by requesting the chair of the County Board who then refers the matter to the appropriate committee.

“Accordingly, any supervisor can request the County Board chair to consider a particular item that is not currently being considered by a committee,” Corporation Counsel Michael Puerner told Wausau Pilot & Review.

Although the ER Committee meeting agenda mentions the ‘review of possible metallic mining resolution to be submitted to the State of Wisconsin,’ it is not clear that the ER Committee would forward it to the county board for further consideration. If the committee rejects the resolution, Supervisor Maszk will take it up with the Executive Committee, said Nancy Stencil, who opposes the exploratory drilling without first determining its potential impact on groundwater. Maszk did not respond to questions by press time.

Stencil added that some residents plan to attend Tuesday’s meetings and present several resolutions opposing the plan – theirs and those from the Ho Chunk Nation and the Menominee Nation – as well as a statement of opposition from the Wisconsin Resources Protection Council.

The Ho Chunk Nation tribe has opposed the proposed drilling. Some residents who oppose the proposed drilling have attended several meetings already. Critics say it could contaminate groundwater and negatively impact the environment, and have called on the committee to reject the drilling request.

A Canada-based company, GreenLight Metals, Inc. has secured permit from the state’s Department of Natural Resources for exploratory drilling for gold at the Reef Deposit. The company says the fears over contamination are unfounded, saying it will be taking the necessary safeguards. GreenLight is exploring the potential for an open-pit gold mine.

The proposed ERC resolution also calls upon the Wisconsin Legislature and the governor to repeal 2017 Wisconsin Act 134, and to enact new legislation that provides greater protection of the water and environment from the impacts of metallic sulfide exploration and mining. It also asks for greater local control related to metallic sulfide mining and exploration. However, county’s hands are largely tied since the passage of the 2017 law took authority away from local governments.

Act 134 repealed a moratorium law that had imposed stringent conditions on companies seeking to explore the state for minerals. The law “requires sulfide mining applicants to prove a similar mine has operated for 10 years somewhere in North America without causing pollution, and it requires that applicants prove a similar mine has been closed in North America for a decade without causing pollution as well.”

Then, U.S. Congressman Tom Tiffany, who at the time was a GOP state senator representing Hazelhurst, announced he wanted mining restored in Wisconsin. Tiffany, who represents Wisconsin’s 7th District, introduced the Mining for America Act in August 2017.

“I don’t believe there should be a moratorium on legal processes,” Tiffany had said then. The moratorium on mining in Wisconsin was lifted by Republican lawmakers later that year.

[To read the draft resolution, click here and go to page 52.]