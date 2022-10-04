By Shereen Siewert

Some parents of special education students are now struggling to get their children to and from school because the Wausau School District is unable to consistently provide the mandated transportation due to a lack of bus drivers.

The bus driver shortage is so dire that the Wausau School District is now offering to pay parents to take their own children with special needs to and from school.

Laura Beltz, a single parent of two Wausau School District students who have disabilities, said she received a Sept. 27 notification that the specialized route for her children “may have been canceled by First Student.” Students with disabilities receive transportation as part of their individualized education program, or IEP, and district officials acknowledged in the email that transportation is required by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

In lieu of the bus route and to fulfill the IDEA obligation, Wausau School officials are offering to reimburse parents or guardians for the cost of transporting children at $0.585 cents per mile, the email stated. But that is little comfort to Beltz, who does not drive, and to other parents who are now faced with finding alternate transportation for their children.

“This also creates a lot of upset for people like my son who rely on routine in their lives,” Beltz told Wausau Pilot & Review.

The nationwide bus shortage has had a severe impact on students who live with disabilities and require extra assistance or specialized busing.

Edward Flavin, an executive at National Express LLC, a transportation company that serves more than 30 states, said the current shortage is “unlike anything we have witnessed in over 100 years in the student transportation business.”

Jay Brock, First Student spokesman, said the company understands the stress that nationwide school bus driver shortage is putting on parents and students, causing the cancellation of some routes.

“We are working to identity route efficiencies to pick as many students as possible, and continue to actively recruit, hire and train new drivers,” he said. “We are always looking for those that want to make a difference in our community and are leveraging all possible outlets to attract drivers.”

In a prepared statement, Wausau School District Communications Coordinator Diana White acknowledged the bind that families are in and said school officials are “working closely with our contracted school bus company, First Student, as it deals with bus driver shortages this school year. We are aware that the shortage has impacted all students, including those students who require specialized transportation by specially-trained bus drivers.”

Like many districts around the state, the Wausau School District is working in collaboration with the bus company, the school community, and those in the greater Wausau area to address this issue by running alternate routes, running additional routes, reimbursing families, recruiting drivers, and contracting out for alternate transportation options, White said.

Some districts have gone to extraordinary lengths to find transportation in the absence of bus drivers. The governor of Massachusetts activated the National Guard to drive school buses last year, while a Boston school hired a party bus complete with a dancing pole and show lights to transport a group of high school 11th grade students on a field trip, according to Business Insider.

As the Wausau School District continues to work toward solutions, officials are urging anyone interested in becoming a school bus driver to reach out to First Student.

“Help us, and them, get our students to and from school,” White’s release said.

But that is little comfort to parents such as Beltz, who scramble to find a ride when the bus is canceled.

“I want reliable busing,” she said. “I know of others who have no one to drop off or pick up (their children). Special education transportation is one of the rights that are written into my and other’s children’s IEPs. The district is saying they can’t provide it on a consistent basis.”

Beltz said her next step is to submit a written public comment to the Wausau School Board to ensure members are aware of the depth of the problem she and other parents are now facing.

“The District’s priority at this time is identifying and prioritizing families who cannot access alternate transportation options,” White’s statement reads. “The District will continue its efforts to maximize efficiencies and work creatively to meet increasing transportation needs, including those of students in special education.”