Rescue crews were called Wednesday to a crash on Hwy. 45 in Langlade County after a driver struck a home near County Road G.

The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say the driver of the vehicle requires extrication.

There’s no word yet on whether anyone inside the home was injured or if any other vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information is received.