The Man of Honor is a unique organization which has over 500 members helping fellow veterans and their families in need. It is a non-profit society and there are no dues. The Man of Honor is there for all Marathon County veterans who are enduring hardships. Each year the Man of Honor has a Christmas Ham giveaway where they give over 700 hams to our local vets. They have also donated over $900,000 to our local vets and their families over the years.

The Man of Honor purchased their clubhouse in 2020 at 1425 Townline Road in Wausau. The clubhouse was a definite necessity as they are averaging around 114 members at each meeting. Since the purchase of the property there have been many public safety improvements to the building, all accomplished by their members.

The parking lot and landscaping is one of their largest projects and it is near completion. The Man of Honor is looking for local business people or individuals that would like to make a tax-free donation to help cover the large expense.

The Man of Honor officers include the President, Jeff Morgan; Vice President, Dan Rigney; Secretary, Brian Thompson; Treasurer, Ken Kohnhorst; Sergeant at-Arms, John S. Fust; Funds request, Ron Jones and PR Director, Rosie Carr.

Contact: Jeff Morgan, President of the Man of Honor Society

715-203-3211

Softtail7858@yahoo.com

Story and photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann