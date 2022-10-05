Wausau Pilot & Review

Hiya! I’m Boss, and I’d be so pleased to meet you!

I’m a sweet boy who is looking for something called a forever home, and I’m really hoping you can help me out. The people here at HSMC tell me that finding a forever home is something really great. I wouldn’t know, though, because I haven’t ever had a home to call my own and I am really excited to have my own bed and toys and a family to love forever and ever! I think that I would do well in just about any home, so I hope that I can fit into yours!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by Jacob Mizgalski at EXP Realty, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.