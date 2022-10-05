Truman A. Tornow III

Truman A. Tornow III, age 43, died from natural causes on Monday, September 26, 2022 at home.

Truman was born in Wausau on August 26, 1979 to Sharon and Truman A. Tornow Jr. He graduated from Wausau West High School in 1998 and went on to work with the United States Postal Service. Truman was a caring, considerate man who never hesitated to help others. He enjoyed working on computers and other electronics. He was very knowledgeable of movies and music, and was always quick to quiz family and friends on them.

Truman is survived by his daughter Kaitlin Tornow, parents Truman and Sharon Tornow, and sister Jenny (Andy) Olszewski.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family for his daughter Kaitlin.

Roger A. Geurink

Roger A. Geurink, 91, of Weston, WI passed away peacefully at Mount View Care Center on September 30, 2022. Fittingly, his heavenly journey was on the six-year anniversary of his wife’s passing.

Roger was born in Wausau, WI to Elmer and Agnes Geurink. He graduated from Birnamwood High School in 1949. He married his high school sweetheart, Betty Fremming in 1951, and just three months later, he was called to serve in the Korean War. He was assigned to a quartermaster unit as his Colonel’s driver during the war and also trained in typewriter repair.

Roger worked for Silcrest, Larson Office Equipment Company and Fleet Farm before purchasing a dairy farm in the Town of Easton. There, he and Betty spent thirty years raising a wonderful family and expanding their farm.

Roger enjoyed dairy farming and his side-jobs of custom round-baling hay in the summer and collecting maple sap in the spring. In his spare time, he could often be found square dancing on Friday nights or participating in card parties with dozens of friends. He also dedicated countless hours to helping his kids with their numerous 4-H projects.

When they retired from farming, they built a home in the Village of Weston. Roger loved traveling, having coffee with friends, playing Sheepshead, and most importantly, spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed sharing special tricks and talents, especially making the kids giggle in amusement when he wiggled his ears. He was a kind, quiet, hard-working man who captured attention with his quick wit and friendly smile.

Roger was a dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church of Wausau, where he served as a deacon and active member of the Mariners. He was also a member of Golden Kiwanis, the Lions Club, Elks Club and a volunteer for Mobile Meals. Roger was a proud military veteran and enjoyed a special Never Forgotten Honor Flight trip to Washington DC, accompanied by his son, to see our nation’s war memorials.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; sister, Karen Vlietstra; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Hazel and William Fremming; brothers-in-law, Don, Eldon (Butch) and Bill Fremming and sister-in-law, Gladys Fremming.

He is survived by his son, Terry (Colleen) of Rothschild, WI and their children Kevin (Sara), Kyle (Jackie) and Jenni Littlejohn (Garrett); daughter, Jill Rucinski (Mike) of Weston, WI and their children Kassie (Eric Bockenhauer) and Alex; daughter Kristi Stokes (Dave) of Esko, MN and their son Tanner; brother-in-law, Jack Vlietstra; sister-in-law, Martha Fremming; special friend Cheryl Hoffman; many nieces and nephews and three great-grandchildren, Scarlet, Lacey and Anna. He was looking forward to the arrival of his first great-grandson next month.

The family would like to thank the amazing teams at both Mount View and the Department of Veterans Affairs for their dedicated care and support.

Visitation begins at 9:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, 406 Grant Street, Wausau, on October 20, 2022 followed by the service at 11:00 am. Reverends Kevin Geurink and Joy Nelson-Jeffers will be officiating. The service will also be live streamed and available at www.brainardfuneral.com for those who are not able to attend.

Memorials can be made in Roger’s name to First Presbyterian Church (406 Grant St. Wausau, WI 54401) or Never Forgotten Honor Flight of Wausau (225780 Rib Mountain Drive #234, Wausau, WI 54401).

Lillian L. Harter

Lillian L. Harter, 96, died Monday, October 3, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born September 23, 1926 in Kronenwetter, daughter of the late William and Emma (Fisher) Mackowey. On May 31, 1954 she married John Harter at St. John Catholic Church, Marshfield.

Lillian was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, bird watching and an occasional trip to the casino.

Survivors include her husband, John Harter; children, William Harter and Christine (Milton) Ellison; daughter-in-law, Debbie Harter; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Wayne, daughter-in-law, Joanne Harter, three brothers and four sisters.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 12:00 Noon on Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Sebastian Kolodziejczyk will preside. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Auburndale. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau.

Robin C. Nelson

Robin was born on August 16, 1959, in San Diego, the second child of Robert E. and Rowena Nelson. She is survived by siblings Rebecca, Robert and Ryan Nelson. She also has 2 nieces and 6 nephews.

Her Family Traveled extensively throughout her early years because her father served for twenty-five years in the U.S. Marines. Robin was very proud of her Dad’s service and the opportunity it gave her to visit many areas of the United States, including Hawaii, Kansas, and Virginia.

The Family Settled in Gleason when her Dad retired. She attended Merrill High School where she met her lifelong friend, Betty.

Following her graduation from high school, she moved to Wausau and began attending NorthCentral Technical College.

When she was 18 years old she moved in with David and Jane Johnson to care for their infant daughter, Sarah. She stayed at the Johnson’s home for over twenty years and was included in all family celebrations by Jane’s brothers and sisters. She became a great friend to Jane’s nieces and nephews, along with Sarah’s family, Jeff, Jackson, and Grant Culver.

During the early years with the Johnson family she also worked at Excel Inn and Riiser Gas Station as she completed her education at the Tech.

She then decided to pursue a degree in Education and commuted to the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point to receive her teaching degree. She also completed her Master’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin River Falls. She began working for the Wausau School District at the Life Skills Center, was an aide at Horace Mann and then completed her teaching career at John Marshall School. She was grateful for the help and support she received from her administrators and colleagues at all of the places she worked. She also worked for many years as the in-home caregiver for people with special needs.

In 1998 she moved to her own apartment and enjoyed making it become her home. She also was very appreciative of all the care and consideration her landlords gave her.

Robin had many interests. She loved reading and collected hundreds of books. She also loved movies and watching television. She would faithfully meet all of her friends to watch the packer games on T.V. She loved the city of Wausau and enjoyed walking downtown for many years.

She was an excellent seamstress. She designed many of Sarah’s dance and Halloween costumes, along with furnishings for her apartment. She was also an excellent baker and would make 22 kinds of cookies and cakes for Christmas and Jane’s lady teas.

Her favorite holidays were 4th of July and Christmas. She spent every one of these holidays up north at the Johnson’s cottage. She would also decorate her apartment porch for Christmas and she always put a Christmas tree in her window for all of her neighbors to enjoy.

Robin died on September 25, 2022. There will be a memorial visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12th at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 6th Street in Wausau, with an opportunity for anyone to reflect on Robin’s Life at 6:00 p.m. She will be buried with her parents at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday October 13th, 2022, at Enterprise Cemetery, north of Gleason. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Thomas G. Allman

Thomas Allman passed away on Friday, Sept 30, 2022, at the age of 59.

Tom was born in Wausau on Nov. 21, 1962 and grew up in the Town of Texas. He was the son of Donald and Elizabeth Allman (Thorn).

Tom graduated from Wausau East High school in 1981. He then served for 2 years in the Army Reserves. Tom then moved to Salt Lake City, UT for the next 22 years where he worked for Lang Well Drilling – and later owned his own company; Peterson Drilling. Upon returning to Wausau, he worked at Old Castle Glass, and for the last 18 years at Walt’s Petroleum Service.

Toms’ passion was hunting and doing whatever he could in the outdoors. He enjoyed the simple life; and loved hanging out with family and friends in his garage while enjoying his favorite beverage.

He is survived by sisters, Kathy Koehler, Wausau, Sue Zastrow (Barry), Ringle and Judy Allman (Dale), Wausau, sister-in-law, Jean Allman, Sheboygan, brothers, John Allman (Paulette) Weston, Joe Allman (Cheryl) Wausau and Rick Allman, Weston, longtime companion Cindy Sann, her daughter Lindsey (Byron), sons Justin and Travis (Bridget), and grandsons, Dawson and Zander.

Tom is also survived by nieces and nephews, Nate, Matt, Erin, Eric, Emily, Josh, Amanda, Cody, Jason and Christopher.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, Donald Allman, infant brother Jerry, brother, Jeff Allman and brother-in-law, David Koehler.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ahuja and his staff at the Aspirus Cancer Center.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, Oct 8th from 1:00 p.m. until dusk at Tom’s home in Wausau. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

David J. Tomashaski

David Joseph Tomashaski, 79. Passed away September 26th 2022 peacefully at home around family.

David was born June 12th 1943 in Milwaukee WI to parents Stanley and Rose (Elert) Tomashaski. He is survived by daughter Daylin Jo (Michael) Blank. Sons Louis D Tomashaski, David (Kim) Pringle. Brother Bruce (Brenda) Tomashaski. Sisters Rose Ann (Tony) Farley, Joan Johnson, Susan (Rick) Lindstadt. David is also remembered by his 7 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. David is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

David is preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Rose. Wife Judith, daughter Christina. Brothers Tom, Gary, James, Greg and sister Marilyn.

David served in the US Army in 1960-1963. Stationed most of his time in Anchorage Alaska. He loved the time he spent in Alaska. David was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved to spend time out on his pontoon. He loved spending time with his family and friends sitting around a camp fire.

David with be extremely missed by those who love him.

A celebration of life will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 with visitation at 9:30 a.m. until the time of prayer service at 11:00. Following we will process to Restlawn Cemetery for his final resting place and military honors.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Lyle J. Teal Jr.

Dearest Lyle J. Teal, Jr., 86 of Mosinee passed away on Sept. 30, 2022. He was born on December 2, 1935 in Antigo, WI.

He proudly built his wife “Odie” a loving home in Mosinee, WI.

He married the love of his life Audis “Odie” G. Kurth on March 31, 1935, together they have shared 67 years together.

Together they have 3 children Don, Diane and Cindy Teal.

He will be deeply missed by all but especially his wife “Odie”. They will unit in heaven again.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Thursday, October 6, 2022 with a visitation at 11 and a prayer service at noon. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

William J. Frieders Jr.

William (Bill) J. Frieders Jr. 90 went to by with his Lord on Oct. 1, 2022. Bill was born December 9, 1931, in Rozellville, WI, son of the late William and Elsie Frieders. He married Theresa Martin, August 29, 1956, at St. Patricks Catholic Church, Halder, WI. She preceded him, July 1, 1995.

He enlisted in the Army in 1952 completing 16 weeks of infantry basis training at Fort Reiley, Kansas and spent the remaining 2 years in South Korea after which he was honorably discharged April 16, 1954.

He began his employment with Wausau Papers in 1963 driving semi cross country, completing nearly 5 million miles accident free. Bill retired after 34 years from Wausau Papers in 1996. He continued to drive semi part time for several other trucking companies for many more years.

Bill moved from his home in Schofield that he and his wife Therese enjoyed for 32 years, and later Bill moved to “The Pines Senior Housing”, Weston, WI in 2012.

After retiring Bill enjoyed dancing with his special friend, Ruth Lyon, playing cards, and watching his grandsons play baseball and watching their jazz concerts at D.C. Everest High School.

He is survived by three sons, and one daughter; Jeffery (Pam) Frieders and children, Caleb, Eli and Isaac, Weston, WI; Gene Frieders and children, Clayton and Alyson, Livermore, California, Lori Sorenson, and children; Claudia, Evan, Isabella and Margaux, Madison, WI; Gary (Paula) Frieders, Santa Rosa, California. Bill is survived by one-brother Jim Frieders, Weston WI. Bill’s parents, William and Elsie Frieders, sisters, Shirley Gebelein and Germaine Raasch and Helen Novitzke and Florence Reed preceded him in death.

Services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Following a luncheon burial and full military honors will be held at Gate of Heaven.

John J Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com