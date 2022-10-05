Wausau Pilot & Review

SHERWOOD – Wausau East/West’s Talia Schlindwein and Ayla Trollop competed at the WIAA Division 1 girls golf sectional on Tuesday at High Cliff Golf Course, both coming up short of earning state tournament berths.

The top two teams and top three individuals not on the qualifying teams earned berths in the 2022 WIAA State Girls Golf Tournament at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison on Oct. 10-11.

Schlindwein, a sophomore, shot an 84 to finish shots shy of the third and final qualifying spot earned by Green Bay Notre Dame’s Grace Durkin.

Appleton North’s A.J. Powell won the sectional title with a two-over par 73, a whopping seven shots ahead of Bay Port’s Adalyn Johnston, to earn one of the other individual spots. Notre Dame’s Sophia Baek tied for third with an 81 to grab the other.

Bay Port won the team title with a score of 344 and moves on to state along with runner-up Kaukauna, which had a 350 and was led by Norah Berken’s 83.

Trollop finished in a tie for 30th with a 94.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of the WIAA.