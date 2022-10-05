Damakant Jayshi

Wausau could see a 14% increase in its water rates even before a price hike to install new filtration technology to its new drinking water treatment plant, city officials told the Wausau Water Works Commission Tuesday.

The current rate has been in place since a 32% increase implemented over two installments – 29% in July 2020 and 3% in January 2021. The rate is established by the state’s Public Service Commission. Prices could go up again once the actual cost of implementing the new filtration technology, granular activated carbon, or GAC, is known.

“So we are looking at rate increase request with a lot of unknowns,” Commissioner John Robinson said.

Robinson made the comments during a discussion on the funding scenarios and timeline for installing GAC to the new $120 million drinking water treatment facilities. He also questioned whether staff has captured all the likely additional costs and variables in the rate increase.

“I think it needs a lot more attention,” added Robinson.

“When the PSC implemented our rate increases for the water treatment facility, they didn’t implement the rate increase for the entire project because the asset had to be in place,” Public Works Director Eric Lindman replied. “We are looking at just a base adjustment now, which is going to go in 2023, of 14%.”

Mayor Katie Rosenberg suggested that the city could consider a monthly water billing cycle based on the feedback she received from the public on the matter. It would not reduce the rate but might make it easier for residents to make their payments, the mayor said. At present, the billing in the City of Wausau is done quarterly.

The commission voted in June to adopt GAC technology in the water treatment plant to remove PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals” from water. The GAC technology, cited as a long-term solution for PFAS contamination in the city’s drinking water, will cost about $17 million, according to a revised estimate presented to the WWW Commission on Tuesday.

The estimates, presented by Ehlers Public Finance Advisors firm on Tuesday, show an increase in the cost by $1 million. The shortfall, though, is still $6 million. The construction schedule for the new system will also go beyond 2023, said Ehlers’ Municipal Advisor Brian Roemer.

The plan lists a potential $5 million from congressional funding for fiscal year 2023 and $4 million from Wisconsin’s Safe Drinking Water Loan Program. But these are just assumptions, Commissioner Robinson pointed out. Neither state nor federal funding is guaranteed.

As a result, the interim funding that the commission agreed on in June would indeed involve a rate increase.

DPW’s Lindman said staff is looking for interim financing and will then move forward with the safe drinking water loan, almost like a gap financing measure. The funding plan has remained essentially unchanged from what the Ehlers group presented in June.

Scenarios that Ehlers presented for Wausau include borrowing $17 million from the SDWL Program, or $8 million from SDWL, or $4 million each from the loan program and from ARPA Funds.

The commission did not make a decision on the funding mechanism on Tuesday.