By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Mukwonago(9)7-0991
2. Waunakee7-0873
3. Bay Port7-0804
4. Neenah(1)7-0725
5. Onalaska7-0576
6. Kimberly6-1482
7. Muskego6-142T7
8. Brookfield Central6-122T10
9. West De Pere7-013T10
10. Verona6-112NR

Others receiving votes: Hartland Arrowhead 7. River Falls 5. Sun Prairie East 4. Appleton North 1. Oak Creek 1.

Medium Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Catholic Memorial(10)7-01001
2. Mayville7-0832
3. Columbus7-0803
4. Monroe7-0754
5. Racine St. Catherine’s7-0566
6. Ellsworth6-1448
7. Little Chute7-041NR
8. West Salem6-13210
9. Freedom6-1195
10. Lodi6-1127

Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 5. Lakeside Lutheran 1. Wrightstown 1. Northwestern 1.

Small Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. St. Mary’s Springs(9)7-0991
2. Aquinas(1)7-0882
3. Regis7-0823
4. Colby7-0704
5. Coleman7-0575
6. Darlington6-1467
7. Cashton7-0398
8. Edgar6-1299
9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic7-01310
10. Belleville7-010NR
(tie) Mondovi6-1106

Others receiving votes: Bangor 4. Markesan 2. Auburndale 1.