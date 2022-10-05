Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Mukwonago
|(9)
|7-0
|99
|1
|2. Waunakee
|–
|7-0
|87
|3
|3. Bay Port
|–
|7-0
|80
|4
|4. Neenah
|(1)
|7-0
|72
|5
|5. Onalaska
|–
|7-0
|57
|6
|6. Kimberly
|–
|6-1
|48
|2
|7. Muskego
|–
|6-1
|42
|T7
|8. Brookfield Central
|–
|6-1
|22
|T10
|9. West De Pere
|–
|7-0
|13
|T10
|10. Verona
|–
|6-1
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hartland Arrowhead 7. River Falls 5. Sun Prairie East 4. Appleton North 1. Oak Creek 1.
Medium Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Catholic Memorial
|(10)
|7-0
|100
|1
|2. Mayville
|–
|7-0
|83
|2
|3. Columbus
|–
|7-0
|80
|3
|4. Monroe
|–
|7-0
|75
|4
|5. Racine St. Catherine’s
|–
|7-0
|56
|6
|6. Ellsworth
|–
|6-1
|44
|8
|7. Little Chute
|–
|7-0
|41
|NR
|8. West Salem
|–
|6-1
|32
|10
|9. Freedom
|–
|6-1
|19
|5
|10. Lodi
|–
|6-1
|12
|7
Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 5. Lakeside Lutheran 1. Wrightstown 1. Northwestern 1.
Small Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. St. Mary’s Springs
|(9)
|7-0
|99
|1
|2. Aquinas
|(1)
|7-0
|88
|2
|3. Regis
|–
|7-0
|82
|3
|4. Colby
|–
|7-0
|70
|4
|5. Coleman
|–
|7-0
|57
|5
|6. Darlington
|–
|6-1
|46
|7
|7. Cashton
|–
|7-0
|39
|8
|8. Edgar
|–
|6-1
|29
|9
|9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic
|–
|7-0
|13
|10
|10. Belleville
|–
|7-0
|10
|NR
|(tie) Mondovi
|–
|6-1
|10
|6
Others receiving votes: Bangor 4. Markesan 2. Auburndale 1.