The public is invited to drop off items for a community Fiber Arts Swap from Oct. 10-14 at the Marathon County Public Library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Those who donate items for the swap will be given tokens, which they can use during the swap on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (also at MCPL Wausau). Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Adults can visit the library’s Spencer Branch, 105 S. Park St., Spencer, to play cribbage on Oct. 11 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Cards and cribbage boards will be available and all skill levels are welcome. Future sessions to be held Nov. 8 and Dec. 13. For more info, call 715-659-3996.



