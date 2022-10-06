Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Newman Catholic volleyball team fought back from a two-set deficit and an injury to a starter to upend Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 3-2 in its Marawood Conference South Division finale Tuesday at Newman Catholic High School.

Assumption won the first two sets 25-19, 25-22, before Newman Catholic regrouped and won the next three 25-11, 25-23, 16-14. The Cardinals trailed 7-1 in the fifth set.

Lily Shields had 14 kills, 15 assists and four service aces, Camille Sobolewski added 11 kills and three blocks, Paige Guld had 22 assists and 21 digs, Paige Reeves had a team-high 23 digs, and Grace Carlson added 20 digs for Newman Catholic, which finishes 3-2 in the Marawood South.

Newman finishes its regular-season schedule Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Marawood Conference Crossover Challenge at Marathon.