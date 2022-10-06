WAUSAU – At 10 a.m. Oct. 7, WPR will present conversations with candidates for the Wisconsin 34th, 28th and 29th Assembly districts. In the 34th Assembly District, incumbent Rob Swearingen-R, Rhinelander, will face challenger Eileen Daniel-D, Rhinelander.

28th Assembly District candidate Patty Schachtner-D, Somerset, and 29th Assembly District candidate Danielle Johnson-D, New Richmond, will also share their perspectives. Incumbents Gae Magnafici-R, Dresser, of the 28th Assembly District, and Clint Moses-R, Menomonie, of the 29th Assembly district, did not respond to WPR’s invitation for an interview.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.