MADISON – Three new journalism fellows joined Wisconsin Public Radio’s news team in 2022 giving them the opportunity to learn research-based journalism.

“Educating new journalists through these fellowships is some of the most important work we do,” said interim WPR Director Tom Luljak in a news release. “Research-based journalism takes time and attention to detail. We’re mentoring our news fellows in the rigorous practices that lead to accurate, unbiased reporting.”

Jonah Chester. Photo courtesy Coburn Dukehart.

Jonah Chester joined WPR as the new Mike Simonson Memorial Investigative Reporting Fellow. During the one-year fellowship, Chester will work collaboratively with WPR and Wisconsin Watch, the news outlet of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism. He’ll deepen his skills in investigative journalism, editing and on-air production for broadcast and digital platforms. An Indiana University alum, Chester was assistant news director at WORT radio in Madison and has won awards for his work from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and the Milwaukee Press Club.

Leah Treidler. Photo courtesy PBS Utah.

Leah Treidler is WPR’s new Second Century News Fellow. They will produce and file stories originating in Milwaukee. Treidler studied at Oberlin College and was a “Morning Edition” producer at KUER in Salt Lake City. They have already filed stories for WPR on novel solutions to a rural housing shortage, the handling of sexual misconduct in the National Guard, and a controversy over the Eau Claire school board’s guidance on supporting transgender and gender non-conforming students.

Gaby Vinick. Photo courtesy Jessica Tenenbaum.

Gaby Vinick joined WPR as the 2022 Lee Ester News Fellow. Vinick is a recent UW-Madison graduate and former managing editor of the UW student newspaper The Daily Cardinal. She has interned for Madison Magazine, News Not Noise, and PBS Wisconsin, and she recently completed a political reporting training program with Politico.

To learn more about WPR’s fellowship programs and to see a list of alumni, go to wpr.org/fellowship.