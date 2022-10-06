STEVENS POINT – A series of free community lectures and film screenings continues this month, looking at what may happen “When Robots Rule the World.”

The series explores the futuristic portrayal of robots in film, the daily use of artificial intelligence (A.I.) in mundane tasks and the latest advances in the field of human-centered A.I. and its implications.

Lectures by UW-Stevens Point faculty and other experts will take place at the Portage County Public Library in Stevens Point and are free and open to the public.

Events include:

· Friday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m. – Film screening: “Blade Runner,” DUC Theater

Directed by Ridley Scott, this 1982 film is set in a dystopian future where replicants are being hunted down by a police officer.



· Tuesday, Oct. 11, 6:30 p.m. – “Man or Machine?” lecture by Associate Professor Joshua Horn, philosophy, Portage County Library

A discussion of the ethical and legal obligations to A.I. and each other as the gap between man and machine becomes smaller.

· Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m. – “It’s About Humans, Not Robots” lecture by Associate Professor Tomi Heimonen, Portage County Library

Human-centered A.I. is an emerging discipline that seeks to empower humans but brings up issues in privacy, equity, security and transparency.

Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/whenrobotsrule.