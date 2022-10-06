WAUSAU – Wausau Events will host its annual Harvest Fest Oct. 8 at the 400 Block in downtown Wausau.

The festivities, which begin at 10 a.m. and run until 1 p.m., include kids’ crafts and activities, a petting zoo and food vendors.

Children 12 and younger can also get a free pumpkin (while supplies last) with a non-perishable food item donation to Peyton’s Promise.

The entire event is free and will take place rain or shine. For more information on Winter Fest or future events with Wausau Events, visit wausauevents.org or follow Wausau Events on social media.