WAUSAU – Residents, businesses and organizations can recycle their unwanted laptops, Chromebooks, MacBooks, cellphones and smartphones for free through the Rotary Club of Wausau.

Rotarians will collect items from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Good News Project’s Recycling Center at 1106 Fifth St. in Wausau during International E-Waste Day. Good News Project normally charges $.45 per pound for these specific items dropped off at their location but will waive the charge on laptops and cell phones on Oct. 14 if customers mention “Rotary Club of Wausau.”

Anyone who can’t make it to the Good News Project Recycling Center on Oct. 14 can contact a local Rotarian starting today or visit www.wausaurotary.org to schedule an advance pick-up.

All laptops will be recycled through secure, Wisconsin-certified end recyclers. All proceeds from the Rotary recycling drive will go to the Good News Project to help support the nonprofit organization’s Health Equipment Lending Program, which distributes wheel chairs, walkers, bath benches and other vital home health equipment to those in need throughout central Wisconsin.

Other electronic equipment and devices can be recycled for a nominal charge (usually $.45 per pound) every Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Good News Project’s Recycling Center. For information about Good News Project, visit www.goodnewswi.com.